ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office: Two 14-year-olds charged with making terroristic threat following investigation into threatening photo

By Kaley Lynch
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4ByL_0dR07SMq00

PERRYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, accused of doctoring a threatening photo that was circulating on social media among the Gowanda School District. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, the picture showed a student on a school bus pointing a pistol down the aisle […]

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gowanda, NY
City
Cattaraugus, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Perrysburg, NY
Gowanda, NY
Crime & Safety
Cattaraugus County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat
News 4 Buffalo

Two teenagers shot in Buffalo, one pronounced dead at ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl arrived at ECMC around 5:20 a.m. Sunday after being struck by gunfire. The 16-year-old is said to be in stable condition following the incident. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Detectives say the teenagers were struck by gunfire […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda Common Councilman dies

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thomas Newman, a Tonawanda Common Councilman, has died. Council president Jenna Koch confirmed the sad news on Sunday. Newman was also the head of the city’s GOP committee. He leaves behind a wife, two children, and two grandchildren. A GoFundMe page has been set up for them – click here to […]
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood to retire, sources say

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources tell News 4 Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood is scheduled to retire in February. Lockwood has served the department for 38 years and was named the city’s 41st commissioner in 2018 by Mayor Byron Brown. News 4 will continue to follow this story both on air and online as it unfolds.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WATCH: Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks in Wyoming County

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped by Wyoming County, which is under a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Hochul said she stopped by to thank healthcare workers for their work in combating the coronavirus. She also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus, as […]
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy