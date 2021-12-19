Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office: Two 14-year-olds charged with making terroristic threat following investigation into threatening photo
PERRYSBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, accused of doctoring a threatening photo that was circulating on social media among the Gowanda School District. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, the picture showed a student on a school bus pointing a pistol down the aisle […]
