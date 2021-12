EVERGLOW is a name that might be more recent to the industry, but in that time, the collective girl group title alone has proven to earn millions of views for their edgy take on K-pop. Through their debut single “Bon Bon Chocolat” the group found a massive, trusting following, and the video itself went on to achieve over 100 million views on YouTube. While that could seem difficult to top, the group then went on to his over 100 million with “LA DI DA” and nearly 250 million views for their hard-hitting track “DUN DUN” thus proving themselves as a group that refuses to fizzle out after transitioning through post-rookie hype.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO