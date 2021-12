Obviously given the way the script handles the use of Italian and French, you can do the same: use parentheticals for each side of dialogue. If, however, the dialogue were in only one language, a more conventional way would be to indicate that in scene description: All dialogue in this scene in Italian unless otherwise indicated. This saves you from using multiple parentheticals which can begin to make for a rather clunky read. There’s no right or wrong, you are free to do what works for you … as long as it’s clear to the reader.

