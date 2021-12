Hubble Finds a Smoldering Remnant in a Blast From the Past. In some science fiction movies there is a sleeping monster, like Godzilla, who suddenly awakens and goes on a rampage. Our Milky Way galaxy was once thought to have a sleeping monster at its core, a black hole weighing 4 million times our Sun’s mass. But there is increasing evidence the black hole occasionally awakens to devour a hapless star or gas cloud that falls into it. The black hole then burps out powerful “death-ray” beams of radiation and particles traveling at nearly the speed of light. The biggest outburst on record was 2 million years ago. This is evident in expanding plumes of plasma that form an hourglass shape, extending far above and below the plane of our galaxy. Bipolar shock waves from the black hole outburst heated the gas outside the galactic plane to glow in gamma-rays and X-rays.

ASTRONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO