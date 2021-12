SAGINAW, MI — What caused an inmate’s death within the Saginaw County Jail will take investigators at least a few more weeks to determine. Joshua A. Aldrich, 26, was found unresponsive in the jail about 1 a.m. on Dec. 15. Despite lifesaving efforts by corrections officers, firefighters, and paramedics, Aldrich did not regain consciousness and was pronounced deceased at the jail at 1:45 a.m.

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO