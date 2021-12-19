ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'SNL' scraps show and sends cast home amid coronavirus fears; Tom Hanks and Tina Fey pitch in

By Emily Yahr
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a first for "Saturday Night Live," hours before an episode was set to air, producers scrapped the planned show and sent most of the cast home. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Pete Davidson Broke 'SNL' Rule By Dating Kim Kardashian: Comedian To Be Fired From Show?

Pete Davidson might be out of the "Saturday Night Live" soon after breaking the rule the show set for him. Throughout his stint as an "SNL" host, Davidson already hooked and broke with several guest stars that reportedly proved his unprofessional behavior. Now, National Enquirer claimed that the show already got fed off of his attitude after he began dating Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Finger Lakes Times

Tina Fey & Michael Che with a Special Christmas Weekend Update - SNL

Weekend Update anchors Tina Fey and Michael Che tackle the week's biggest news, like Elon Musk being named Time Magazine’s person of the year. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

Star Jeff Garlin’s Enthusiasm Curbed, Fired from “The Goldbergs” For Using Bad Language in Jokes on Set

For 20 years, Jeff Garlin has played Larry’s manager on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and he’s always seemed incredibly popular. But over on ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” Garlin has also been playing the Dad, Murray, for nine seasons. There are kids and women on the set. It seems they didn’t like his language between scenes. And now he’s fired.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Carl Sagan
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kenan Thompson
CinemaBlend

Kate McKinnon Returned To SNL Last Night, And Of Course She Crushed It

Fans who have been on the edge of their seats wondering when they’d finally get to see Kate McKinnon this season saw their wishes granted last night when Saturday Night Live opened with the popular performer dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fittingly, her first words of the season were “I’m back,” which was, of course, greeted with thunderous applause from the audience.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

John Lithgow Will Carry Kevin Hart On Diff'rent Strokes Live

On Tuesday night, the Emmy Award-winning Live in Front of a Studio Audience returns with two new reenactments of beloved, classic television series, this time taking on The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes. Both reenactments premiere tonight, December 7th beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and when it comes to bringing the laughs, it certainly sounds like the performances will deliver. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the cast of this iteration of Live in Front of a Studio Audience revealed that, during the Diff'rent Strokes reenactment, John Lithgow, who will play Mr. Drummond, will physically carry Kevin Hart, who is playing Arnold, the role played by Gary Coleman in the original series.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz411

More Kennedy Center: Adele Narrates Film Clip, Goldie Hawn Toasts Bette Midler, Tina Fey MIA for Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon Performs

Kennedy Center Honors going on right now in DC. Live. The show will air in a couple of weeks on CBS when no one is watching too carefully. The biggest surprise of the tribute to Lorne Michaels, producer of “SNL,” is no appearance by Tina Fey. Everyone else is there connected to Lorne. He produced Tina’s “30 Rock” after her successful fun on “SNL.” That’s a headscratcher.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Omicron#Twitter#The New York Post#Macy
FanSided

Saturday Night Live: Kate McKinnon is back

The long, long wait is finally over. Kate McKinnon is set to return to Saturday Night Live after missing the first seven episodes of season 47. Fans immediately noticed McKinnon’s absence in the season premiere. The veteran cast member has become a staple of cold opens and appears in nearly every sketch. So when McKinnon didn’t show week after week, questions started getting asked.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey Rescue SNL’s COVID-Stricken 2021 Finale

The situation at 30 Rock’s Studio 8H was a fluid one fraught with uncertainty. Around 3 p.m. Saturday, the New York Post reported that there had been a COVID outbreak of sorts among the Saturday Night Live cast, with “a set insider” telling the paper “that ‘four actors’ have tested positive for coronavirus—and ‘three others’ have called out because they are now ‘fearful’ about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed in Midtown.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Laredo Morning Times

Watch Charli XCX Join Paul Rudd for ‘Christmas Socks’ Musical Parody on ‘SNL’

While Saturday Night Live canceled Charli XCX’s musical performance due to a lighter crew as a result of the Omicron surge, XCX made an appearance in a pre-recorded musical segment alongside Paul Rudd titled “The Christmas Socks.” Also joining Rudd and Mooney for the saccharine music video were Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner and Alex Moffat.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Five Actors Who Should Play Lorne Michaels In A Biopic

No other person has had a bigger impact on American comedy than Lorne Michaels, the creator of Saturday Night Live. His sketch comedy show, which he created in 1975, spawned generations of comedy icons, from Bill Murray and Eddie Murphy, to Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler, to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Michaels almost singlehandedly directed the course of modern comedy today, thanks to a sketch comedy show he created that was originally critically panned, but is now widely considered a national treasure. Talking about the legacy of SNL and how he would like to be remembered, Lorne Michaels told Today: “The moment you begin to first of all talk about yourself in the third person or … worry about where your museum is going to go … it means you’re out of the game, and I love the game too much,” he said. “And why would you want to leave the game if you — if you’re good at it?” There has yet to be a major biopic featuring Lorne Michaels’ life. He was portrayed by Armen Weitzman in the film A Futile and Stupid Gesture, but no one seems to be planning a dedicated Lorne Michaels biopic. If movie execs decided to develop a Lorne Michaels biopic tomorrow, here are a few casting suggestions to help them find the perfect actor to portray Lorne Michaels on screen.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy