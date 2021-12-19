ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1920 and 1936:

By Archives
 2 days ago
From the files of 1920:

Apple pickers are busy now in the Mellon Orchards near Anniston. Three thousand trees on 35 acres are expected to produce 24 bushels on average to each tree.

Mr. Thomas J. Culpepper died at his home, three miles west of Cullman, on Monday. His age was 73 years. He was the father of Doctor Alva Culpepper and Doctor James Culpepper. He resided in the community of Crane Hill for several years. Interment was in City Cemetery.

A wagon overturned on the road near Bradford Schoolhouse. Professor Albert Keller, County Superintendent of Education, was in his car going up the hill when he saw a pair of mules hitched to a wagon coming downhill. The mules became scared. One mule pushed the other mule off the embankment. The wagon turned over twice during the 30- foot fall. The occupants were all spilled out. Mrs. King, a daughter of Joe Coggins, who owned the wagon, was the only one painfully hurt. Professor Keller called for assistance at once and a physician came to care for Mrs. King.

Mrs. Al Richter entertained the Missionary Society of the First Methodist Church and the teachers of the city public school on Thursday afternoon.

Mrs. Claudie and Louvenia Weeks are visiting relatives and friends at Good Hope.

The many friends of little Franke Guthery are glad to hear he is recovering from a severe attack of cold.

Mr. Dallas Tucker must have been behind time on Sunday when he motored through Mr. Eddy’s bean patch in his Ford car.

Mr. Rueben Hyatt and Miss Annie Rogers, Mr. Jimmie Kilgo and Miss Lillie Rogers and Miss Jewell Kilgo attended the singing on Sunday at Brushy Pond.

From the files of 1936:

Mr. R.C. Berry, of Vinemont, was a business visitor to Cullman on Saturday. He reported killing three, four hundred pound hogs last week. They decided to store the meat in their washhouse until morning, then cut the meat up to salt down and store. The meat was frozen solid and could not be used until it was thawed to where it could be handled.

Mrs. J.M. Woodall of Good Hope died at her home on Friday afternoon. She was 78 and had been a member of the Baptist church for 61 years. Reverend W.L. Hudson conducted the services at Good Hope Church and her body laid to rest in the Good Hope Cemetery. Cullman and Cullman County has 19 legally qualified physicians living in Cullman County in 1936.

Comments / 0

The Child Advocacy Center of Cullman Inc. receives $234,477 from ADECA grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $4.8 million to help provide services to child victims of abuse, neglect and sexual assault, as well as provide training and resources to local law enforcement and nonprofit agencies. The grants will help many nonprofit organizations provide services including forensic interviews, mental health services, medical services referrals, advocacy, community education and prevention services. “Young victims deserve to have the same professional services and help given to them as adult victims,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and work to prevent further...
MONTGOMERY, AL
‘Cullman is our home:’ Nathan Anderson returning as CPRST director

CULLMAN, Ala. – A familiar face is returning to the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism offices. Nathan Anderson is stepping into his former role as CPRST Executive Director, and he and his family are happy to be coming home. Anderson stepped down from his position in 2019 but says he and his family always imagined returning to Cullman at some point. Now he’s excited to be coming back to work with a familiar team.   “We always hoped we would return to Cullman one day; it’s something we have prayed about. Cullman is our home, and we missed our friends and...
CULLMAN, AL
Pet of the Week: Take a joyride with Maggie Mae!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Maggie Mae is a 2.75-3-year-old Shepherd/terrier mix. She is medium energy, a joyful gal who succeeds in the company of her people. She demonstrates good manners as she stays focused on you and comes when called. She also boasts an understanding of leash etiquette. One of her favorite activities is riding in the car, which her agreeable nature compliments. Maggie Mae is sure to make someone a remarkable therapy, companion or hiking dog! Maggie Mae’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine,...
CULLMAN, AL
Cullman County, AL
