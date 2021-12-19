Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1920 and 1936:

From the files of 1920:

Apple pickers are busy now in the Mellon Orchards near Anniston. Three thousand trees on 35 acres are expected to produce 24 bushels on average to each tree.

Mr. Thomas J. Culpepper died at his home, three miles west of Cullman, on Monday. His age was 73 years. He was the father of Doctor Alva Culpepper and Doctor James Culpepper. He resided in the community of Crane Hill for several years. Interment was in City Cemetery.

A wagon overturned on the road near Bradford Schoolhouse. Professor Albert Keller, County Superintendent of Education, was in his car going up the hill when he saw a pair of mules hitched to a wagon coming downhill. The mules became scared. One mule pushed the other mule off the embankment. The wagon turned over twice during the 30- foot fall. The occupants were all spilled out. Mrs. King, a daughter of Joe Coggins, who owned the wagon, was the only one painfully hurt. Professor Keller called for assistance at once and a physician came to care for Mrs. King.

Mrs. Al Richter entertained the Missionary Society of the First Methodist Church and the teachers of the city public school on Thursday afternoon.

Mrs. Claudie and Louvenia Weeks are visiting relatives and friends at Good Hope.

The many friends of little Franke Guthery are glad to hear he is recovering from a severe attack of cold.

Mr. Dallas Tucker must have been behind time on Sunday when he motored through Mr. Eddy’s bean patch in his Ford car.

Mr. Rueben Hyatt and Miss Annie Rogers, Mr. Jimmie Kilgo and Miss Lillie Rogers and Miss Jewell Kilgo attended the singing on Sunday at Brushy Pond.

From the files of 1936:

Mr. R.C. Berry, of Vinemont, was a business visitor to Cullman on Saturday. He reported killing three, four hundred pound hogs last week. They decided to store the meat in their washhouse until morning, then cut the meat up to salt down and store. The meat was frozen solid and could not be used until it was thawed to where it could be handled.

Mrs. J.M. Woodall of Good Hope died at her home on Friday afternoon. She was 78 and had been a member of the Baptist church for 61 years. Reverend W.L. Hudson conducted the services at Good Hope Church and her body laid to rest in the Good Hope Cemetery. Cullman and Cullman County has 19 legally qualified physicians living in Cullman County in 1936.