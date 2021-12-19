ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Conservative Washington state lawmaker dies after positive COVID-19 test

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLNsm_0dR056Cv00

A conservative Washington state lawmaker who had tested positive for COVID-19 died on Friday at the age of 52.

Washington Senate Minority Leader John Braun (R) announced on Saturday that state Sen. Doug Ericksen (R) had died.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that Doug passed away yesterday,” Braun said.

“My prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Tasha, and his daughters. Doug could be larger than life and our caucus will miss him greatly. He was passionate about his duties as a member of the Legislature and dedicated to his constituents,” he added.

Ericksen revealed last month that he had tested positive for COVID-19 while on a trip to El Salvador. He contacted his legislative colleagues asking for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies while in the Central American country, according to The Associated Press.

The senator was eventually transported out of El Salvador aboard a medevac flight and continued recovering from the virus at a hospital in Florida, the AP reported, citing former state Rep. Luanne Van Werven (R).

The senator’s family said it was “heartbroken” to share the news of Ericksen’s death.

“Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time,” the family added in a statement, according to KING 5 News in Seattle.

It is unclear if Ericksen had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ericksen was first elected to the state Senate in 2010 to represent Washington’s 42nd District. He headed former President Trump ’s campaign in Washington and was tapped in 2017 to help his transition team with the Environmental Protection Agency, according to The Seattle Times.

He had reportedly been a fierce critic of COVID-19 restrictions that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) implemented throughout the pandemic, including various orders and mandates.

The senator had also introduced legislation meant to safeguard the rights of individuals who refused to get vaccinated, according to the Times.

Inslee on Saturday said he and his wife “send our deep condolences to Sen. Doug Ericksen’s family, friends and colleagues.”

“Our hearts are with him,” he added in a statement.

Comments / 242

Ruth & i
2d ago

Y'all go ahead and have at it with some of your out of touch comments.My sincere condolences to your family.as far as science goes just as everything else in life has its plus & it has it's minuses.If you liberals or conservatives think the only ones dying are the ones that are not vaccinated think again... My husband and I have a dear friend who was married for 40 years and had all his vaccines and died they say of covid but I doubt if that's going to be publicized.

Reply(25)
41
Guest
2d ago

If treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were not suppressed, I would bet he would still be here and be healthy. No need for vaccines if there are cheap effective cures...but, wait....no one would be getting RICH and profitting from the pandemic.

Reply(16)
32
William Cole
2d ago

So whats the news here? Do some research and see what he really died from! Comments on here are from extremely ignorant people who know absolutely nothing. God help America!

Reply(15)
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Government
Idaho8.com

3 Democratic lawmakers announce positive Covid-19 tests

Three Democratic members of Congress announced Sunday that they have breakthrough coronavirus infections. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey as well as Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado shared that they had tested positive for Covid-19 via tweets from their official accounts. They all reported having...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOMO News

Washington Legislature sues Inslee again over veto power

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington lawmakers are suing Gov. Jay Inslee for the second time over allegedly exceeding his veto power. The Northwest News Network reported Monday that the lawsuit is in response to the governor line-item vetoing parts of the state transportation budget and eliminating a subsection of a low carbon fuels bill earlier this year.
OLYMPIA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
John Braun
Reuters

U.S. Senators Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said on Sunday they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms amid a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
whatcom-news.com

Whatcom State Senator Ericksen dies after brief illness

FERNDALE, Wash. — 42nd Legislative District State Senator Doug Ericksen died yesterday, December 17th, according to a press release from the Senate Republican Caucus. He was 52. It was reported that Ericksen had been diagnosed with COVID-19 while in El Salvador last month and soon after transported to Florida...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

State Senator Doug Ericksen passes away

OLYMPIA, Wash. – State Senator Doug Ericksen of Ferndale has passed away at age 52. His office in Olympia released the following statement from his family:. “We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time.
FERNDALE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Covid#State Senate#Washington Senate#Central American#The Associated Press#Ap#King 5 News#Drewmikkelsenk5
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington state Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen dies

OLYMPIA, Wash. — State Republican Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale has died, according to the Washington State Senate Republican Caucus. He was 52. “We are heartbroken to share that our husband and father passed away on Friday, Dec. 17. Please keep our family in your prayers and thank you for continuing to respect our privacy in this extremely difficult time,” his family shared with the Republican Caucus.
Chronicle

Inslee: COVID Hospital Capacity a Key Measure as State Prepares for Omicron Variant

OLYMPIA — Washington's hospital capacity is a key measure to watch as the state prepares for a surge in the omicron variant, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. "I don't think the goal at the moment is to eradicate COVID from planet Earth," Inslee said during a news conference to unveil his 2022 state supplemental budget. "To me, the salient criteria is hospital capacity."
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Inslee, leaders opt to pause Washington payroll tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A new payroll tax on employees in Washington state is being delayed. Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday an agreement to push back the new WA Cares payroll levy as they address issues with the new long-term care program. WA Cares...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Republicans Respond to Gov. Inslee’s Supplemental Budget Proposal

Republican state lawmakers are responding to Governor Jay Inslee’s $62 billion Supplemental Budget Proposal. Senator Lynda Wilson (R-Vancouver) says the state is on track to be billions of dollars ahead, yet the governor doesn’t propose any tax relief. “There’s been about 22 tax increases for the last three...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Olympian

Will Washington be the next state to end single-family zoning?

Oregon did it in 2019. California followed suit in 2021. Now, lawmakers in Washington state are reviving a push to legalize multifamily housing statewide, which projections say could allow for hundreds of thousands more homes in the central Puget Sound region alone. Gov. Jay Inslee announced his support for statewide...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

416K+
Followers
50K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy