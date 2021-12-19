ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wreaths Across America… and Arlington National Cemetery.

By Foster Meyerson
localdvm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat started in 1992, with a tree farmer’s surplus of wreaths, has grown...

www.localdvm.com

WDEF

Wreaths across Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-The weather cooperated better than expected during the tradition of Wreaths across Chattanooga continuing Saturday. Chattanooga once again took part in the The National wreath-laying ceremony, Wreaths Across America. The annual tradition sees almost 30,000 wreaths place on grave stones around the National cemetery. One of the wreath...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
UPI News

Religious freedom foundation protests wreaths on veterans' graves

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Religious liberty advocates are protesting the annual Wreaths Across America event, decrying the "the hijacked-from-paganism symbol of Christianity" being placed on military veterans' graves, including those of Jews and other non-Christians. Volunteers are expected to put about 2 million wreaths on graves on Saturday at more...
ADVOCACY
Record-Herald

Veterans remembered with wreaths

Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) participated in a Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony at noon on Saturday at Washington Cemetery. The Casey Camp event was one of nearly 3,000 such ceremonies held at various locations across America. Wreaths Across America is a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Times News

Community honors 3,100 veterans

Across the nation on Saturday, volunteers visited cemeteries and placed wreaths on the gravesites of military veterans in what was billed as Wreaths Across America. Locally, the event happened at Sky-View Memorial Park cemetery in Hometown where 3,126 wreaths were placed atop the flat headstones of people who had served their country.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
themonitor.net

Annual ceremony honors Veterans

MABANK–Every year there is a December ceremony that honors the Veterans that have passed away. The ceremony is held Dec. 18 and is called National Wreaths Across America Day. This ceremony, which was established by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992, strives to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery as well as over 3,000 veteran’s cemeteries in all 50 states and beyond.
MABANK, TX
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Specialist James Anthony Franklin

NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Specialist James Anthony Franklin who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Specialist James Anthony Franklin.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Veterans Getting Free National Parks Passes Nationwide

U.S. military veterans are now able to get free National Park passes nationwide. This is all thanks to an Indiana Dunes National Park employee’s suggestion. NWI.com reports that in 2020, former Secretary of Interior, David Bernhardt, visited the Indiana Dunes National Park. During a Q&A session with employees, Indiana Dunes. Fee Program Supervisor, Ryan Koepke asked why there were no free National Parks passes for veterans.
MILITARY

