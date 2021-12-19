Wreaths Across America… and Arlington National Cemetery.

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-The weather cooperated better than expected during the tradition of Wreaths across Chattanooga continuing Saturday. Chattanooga once again took part in the The National wreath-laying ceremony, Wreaths Across America. The annual tradition sees almost 30,000 wreaths place on grave stones around the National cemetery. One of the wreath...
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Religious liberty advocates are protesting the annual Wreaths Across America event, decrying the "the hijacked-from-paganism symbol of Christianity" being placed on military veterans' graves, including those of Jews and other non-Christians. Volunteers are expected to put about 2 million wreaths on graves on Saturday at more...
Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) participated in a Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony at noon on Saturday at Washington Cemetery. The Casey Camp event was one of nearly 3,000 such ceremonies held at various locations across America. Wreaths Across America is a...
Across the nation on Saturday, volunteers visited cemeteries and placed wreaths on the gravesites of military veterans in what was billed as Wreaths Across America. Locally, the event happened at Sky-View Memorial Park cemetery in Hometown where 3,126 wreaths were placed atop the flat headstones of people who had served their country.
Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
MABANK–Every year there is a December ceremony that honors the Veterans that have passed away. The ceremony is held Dec. 18 and is called National Wreaths Across America Day. This ceremony, which was established by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992, strives to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery as well as over 3,000 veteran’s cemeteries in all 50 states and beyond.
This holiday season, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is urging Pennsylvanians to donate to programs that support the commonwealth’s nearly 800,000 veterans, service members and their families. “The holiday season is upon us and we are often asked how the public can honor and support current and former...
NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Specialist James Anthony Franklin who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Specialist James Anthony Franklin.
Misi Moser is the mother of Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua James Robinson, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on August 7th, 2011. "This was his fourth tour, he did three to Iraq and then one to Afghanistan," Moser said.
U.S. military veterans are now able to get free National Park passes nationwide. This is all thanks to an Indiana Dunes National Park employee’s suggestion. NWI.com reports that in 2020, former Secretary of Interior, David Bernhardt, visited the Indiana Dunes National Park. During a Q&A session with employees, Indiana Dunes. Fee Program Supervisor, Ryan Koepke asked why there were no free National Parks passes for veterans.
ELIOT, Maine — The sound of police sirens could be heard and then an escort of blue lights, motorcycles, vans and tractor trailers could be seen on State Road Monday morning. Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, started Wreaths Across America in 1992, and with...
The Rock Island National Cemetery will participate in the national Wreaths Across America program and conduct a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m., at the Cemetery’s main flagpole. This is a special event and vetting will take place at the gate and will not require obtaining...
ARLINGTON, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - An annual holiday tradition is back in full swing to honor veterans. Wreaths Across America helps family members and volunteers lay wreaths at the gravestones of those who have served this country, not only at Arlington National Cemetery but at 2,500 locations across the U.S.
