Hits ‘keep coming’: Hospitals struggle as COVID beds fill

Kansas and Kansas City metro area health leaders are warning that hospitals are overwhelmed as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. "Folks, this is what you have to understand: As the weather got cold, masks came off. We still have a lot of unvaccinated folks. We set ourselves up for danger," said Steve Stites, chief medical officer at The University of Kansas Health System. "That danger is real, it's present and it's at our doorstep. This is a warning to all of you: We are in trouble."

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO