Cooler and breezy for Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Areas of fog and left over showers will great us as we start our Sunday morning. Any fog should improve before midday and showers should begin to exit around that time as well.

Temperatures will start off warm but will fall through the morning to the middle 50s around midday as the physical cold front begins to move through. We will rebound to the low 60s as clouds slowly decrease, a little bit of sun will be possible during the afternoon but not much.

Becoming chilly tonight with temperatures in the 40s to a few upper 30s, a little bit of sun on Monday morning but expect clouds to quickly fill in ahead of our next system. A system in the Gulf will push up more moisture and a chance for showers on Tuesday, expect highs to remain in the 50s.

