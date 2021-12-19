ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints vs. Buccaneers prediction: Bet against Tom Brady in this spot

By Dave Tuley, VSiN
 2 days ago
Dave Tuley, senior reporter at VSiN.com, is in his fourth season with The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. His handicapping pieces appear in VSiN’s online magazine, Point Spread Weekly.

New Orleans Saints (+10.5) over TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Tom Brady keeps rolling along, and the public loves to bet him (with good reason). But here’s the biggest example of an inflated line this week. It’s as if oddsmakers and the betting public forget that the Saints beat the Buccaneers, 36-27, on Halloween and have, in fact, gone 3-1 SU and ATS against Brady since he moved to Tampa (though the loss was in the playoffs). We also saw the return of Alvin Kamara last week and how much he jump-started the Saints’ offense, even helping open things up for Taysom Hill. And despite the Bucs’ 10-3 SU record, they’re just 7-6 ATS this season, so they often let teams stick around (even at lower numbers than this).

DETROIT LIONS (+13.5) over Arizona Cardinals

The Lions let us down in their 38-10 loss at the Broncos, though they had an excuse as they were short-handed due to COVID-19 issues. We’re not making alibis for that losing bet, as we stayed with it even after hearing about the players being out. But that’s OK, as the Lions have been very good to us this season as they’ve been consistently more competitive than the other dregs of the league despite their league-worst 1-12-1 record — they’re still 8-5 ATS. The Cardinals should bounce back from their Monday night loss to the Rams, but this line is still too high. And, yes, we’re aware that the Cardinals are 7-0 SU and ATS on the road this season, but I’ll take the Lions (4-2 ATS at home) with the generous points.

CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
10NEWS

Buccaneers miss NFC South division championship with loss to Saints

TAMPA, Fla — The Buccaneers fell short against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South division championship with a 9-0 loss. The Bucs (10-3) were looking forward to their first NFC South crown since 2007. Heading into the contest, Bucs wide receiver Breshad Perriman missed Sunday's game while...
NFL
