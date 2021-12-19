ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP senators say sky-high inflation is hurting America’s ‘poorest’

By Mark Moore
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpTYA_0dR03mDK00
"The Democrats' agenda is hurting the poorest families," Sen. Rick Scott claimed. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Two Republican senators said the inflation rate – which is at a 39-year high – is taking a toll on the “poorest” Americans.

“I always think about how do you help the poorest families in our country. Right now, the Democrats’ agenda is hurting the poorest families,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told host John Catsimatidis on WABC 770 AM in an interview that aired on Sunday.

“Everything has gotten more expensive because of the Democrats’ wasteful spending,” Scott said, referring to the high costs of food and fuel.

Consumer prices rose by 6.8 percent this year as companies struggled with the supply chain bottleneck and a nationwide labor shortage, pushing inflation to his highest rate since 1982.

The senators blamed Democrats’ policies for the spike in inflation, which is hitting American families in the pocketbook.

“A lot of people don’t fully understand the double whammy that Democrat governance is enacting on America as it relates to inflation,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vI11e_0dR03mDK00
Sen. Ron Johnson argued that Democrats are paying people “not to work.”

“They are passing all of this deficit spending on a partisan basis [which is] creating a lot more dollars,” Johnson said, adding that Democrats are paying people “not to work.”

A recent poll shows that nearly half of Americans say the Biden administration’s policies are making the effects of inflation worse.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said the administration is “hurting” the country’s ability to get the rising prices under control – and 46 percent say President Biden’s massive social spending bill will just drive inflation even higher, according to a Fox Business poll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GN4P4_0dR03mDK00
Consumer prices rose by 6.8 percent this year as companies struggled with supply chain issues and a labor shortage.

Comments / 8

Peggy Lewicki
2d ago

Oh It could not be that the Trump Republicans added 7 Trillion dollars to the Deficit that's why we have inflation. When the Dems spend money for the people its payed for. WAKE UP PEOPLE DO YOUR HOMEWORK AND QUIT LISTENING TO FOX PROPAGANDA CHANNEL.

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Ted Cruz says he is leading effort to 'stop every dumb--- thing' Biden, Democrat leaders are doing

PHOENIX, Ariz. – Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Monday deployed some colorful language to describe the work of President Biden and Democratic leaders. Asked during his appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest here what he is doing to help Republicans get elected across the country ahead of the 2022 midterms, Cruz said: "There are really three things I'm focused on right now in the Senate. Number one is leading the fight stop every dumb--- thing Biden and Pelosi and Schumer are doing."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#United States#Sen#Republican Senators#Consumer Prices#Gop#Americans#Democrats#Wabc#Fox Business
MSNBC

Grassley makes up rule as GOP eyes new Supreme Court blockade

It was nearly six years ago when Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly. President Barack Obama soon after nominated Judge Merrick Garland, a center-left, compromise jurist — who'd received praise from Senate Republicans — to fill the vacancy. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell instead decided to impose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ocasio-Cortez wrongly suggests she represents more people in Congress than Joe Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrongly suggested she represented more people than Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview on Monday. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez seethed at Manchin, who announced Sunday he would vote against the massive Build Back Better social policy package and complained that the U.S. Senate was "notoriously" designed for smaller populations to have more power than larger ones.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Boston Globe

Schumer will try to change Senate rules if GOP stalls voting bill

WASHINGTON — Stymied by Republicans on voting rights legislation, Senator Chuck Schumer on Monday gave the clearest sign yet that he would try to force a fundamental change in Senate rules if needed to enact federal laws to offset voting restrictions being imposed by Republican-led legislatures around the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy