Protests

Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe. The marchers — some with placards reading “free zone,” “I've...

The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Helping refugees starving in Poland’s icy border forests is illegal – but it’s not the real crime

One thought is a constant in my head: “I have kids at home, I cannot go to jail, I cannot go to jail.” The politics are beyond my reach or that of the victims on the Poland-Belarus border. It involves outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, getting through to Alexander Lukashenko, president of Belarus. It’s ironic that this border has more than 50 media crews gathered, yet Poland is the only place in the EU where journalists cannot freely report.
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Why Germany's new leader is a major threat to the EU

Incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz has been clear about his intention to pursue a federal European state. But far from bringing the European Union's member countries closer together, his plan could rupture it completely. Scholz will become the new chancellor of Germany within the next 10 days, heading a 'traffic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial COVID restrictions

VIENNA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna on Saturday in protest against restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus in Austria, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for the unvaccinated. Around 1,400 police officers were on duty to oversee the protest,...
PROTESTS
dallassun.com

15 EU countries to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): Fifteen European Union (EU) countries on Thursday decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan refugees in order to prevent irregular immigration of these people. Commissioner of home affairs of the EU Ylva Johansson said that 15 member countries of the union have decided to resettle 40,000 Afghan...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote.The rare move to red-list the U.S. comes amid rising coronavirus infections in Israel and marks a change to pandemic practices between the two nations with close diplomatic relations. The U.S. will join a growing list of European countries and other destinations to which Israelis are barred from traveling, and from which returning travelers must remain in quarantine.A parliamentary committee is expected...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Injured Iraqi Migrant Says Germany Is 'Country I Can Defend'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Haydar Al Marjan was working in the music industry in Baghdad when he joined a protest against corruption, unemployment and poor public services. That afternoon, he said, a flying tear gas canister cost him half his face and his future in Iraq. "It was a peaceful protest....
PROTESTS
AFP

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scuffles break out at anti-lockdown protest in Parliament Square as thousands of protestors opposed to vaccine passports and Plan B rules clash with police while ministers consider more restrictions

A large group of people opposed to Covid-19 restrictions gathered in Westminster to demonstrate against Boris Johnson's Plan B announcement. A handful of Met Police officers suffered 'minor injuries' while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through Parliament Square at around 12.30pm on Saturday. Video footage of the incident shows...
PROTESTS
WebMD

Restrictions Return as COVID-19 Cases Increase

Dec. 20, 2021 -- Local governments, businesses, and universities are imposing COVID-19 safety protocols again as cases increase across the U.S. due to the Omicron variant. Since the beginning of December, both U.S. cases and deaths have risen about 50%, and hospitalizations have increased 26%, according to a Reuters tally. The jump in infections has led to a number of closures and last-minute changes as the holidays approach.
NFL
Gazette

Thousands protest vaccine mandate in Prague

Thousands of protesters gathered in Prague on Sunday to protest the Czech government's vaccine mandate for certain groups. The protesters marched in the capital city, shouting, "Freedom!" and claiming the mandate violates their constitutional rights. The outgoing government tightened pandemic protocols last week, mandating citizens 60 years and older, medical...
PROTESTS
UPI News

Britain's cases spike 45% in week, dominated by Omicron

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Coronavirus is delivering nations a one-two punch of highly contagious variants, Delta and Omicron, which was reported in South Africa less than one month ago, as Britain has been hit especially hard with a 45% weekly increase in all types of cases. Nearly two years after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts

Travel Restrictions Back in Parts of Europe

European countries have been looking at ways to cut down the spread of the COVID Omicron variant, with various countries passing down new rules and restrictions. The Netherlands put in place a harsh lockdown across the entire country on Saturday (Dec. 18). The Dutch government has shut everything down, closing all bars, non-essential shops, hospitality venues, cinemas and gyms until at least Jan. 14. Professional sports events will happen without crowds. Households can invite a maximum of four guests for the holidays and two afterward.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Sweden hardens COVID curbs amid worries over Omicron

STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sweden will urge all employees to work from home if possible and impose tighter rules for social distancing, the government said on Tuesday, as it ratchets up restrictions to fight a surge in new infections and the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The number...
PUBLIC HEALTH

