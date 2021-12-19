ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney content after deal expires without agreement

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
fox4kc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStates Where Americans Don't Want to Live Anymore (#1 Will Surprise You) Build Really Big Forts...

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Google Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That Disney, ABC, ESPN and Other Channels Might Go Dark

Here’s another TV distribution fight that is escalating — and could result in a blackout: Google is telling YouTube TV subscribers that its current contract for Disney’s suite of networks is due to expire this week and that they could be removed from the service. Disney confirmed that the contract with YouTube TV for ABC-owned TV stations, the ESPN networks, Disney channels, Freeform, the FX networks and the National Geographic channels is set to end on Friday, Dec. 17, at 11:59 p.m. ET. “If Disney offers us equitable terms, we’ll renew our agreement with them,” YouTube said in a new blog post....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Paramount+ Deal Gets You One Month of Streaming for Free

Paramount+ is offering new subscribers one month of free access to the streaming service as part of its 2021 holiday promotion. The Paramount+ streaming deal is actually a continuation of its Black Friday promo, so if you didn’t sign up over Thanksgiving, you have another chance to score the discount for Christmas. To take advantage of this limited-time pricing, head to ParamountPlus.com and use the promo code PEAKSALE at checkout. Buy: One Month Free Streaming at Paramount+ With this promotion, you can get free streaming to the entire Paramount+ library, which includes TV shows, movies and Paramount+ originals like The Good Fight, plus live TV streaming...
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
ComicBook

YouTube TV Fans Upset About Losing Disney Networks

YouTube TV fans woke up to not having the Disney networks they've enjoyed like ESPN or ABC. The changes were hinted earlier this year as both companies were negotiating rights again. Previously the streaming video giant said that they were hoping to have this all resolved before this point arrived. However, the two parties were not able to hash something out. While that all may be well and good, it remains a fact that users are not happy about missing their sports games and family programming this morning. As more people cut the cord over the last decade, navigating the streaming landscape became more and more difficult. Googling where certain titles were available is now a necessity and doesn't figure to improve in the short term. Here's what YouTube TV had to say previously about their situation with Disney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Youtube Tv#Celebrity Skin#Americans
UpNorthLive.com

WGTU no longer on YouTube TV

On Friday, December 17, the programming carriage agreement between Disney Media, the parent company of ABC Network, and YouTube TV expired. As a result, WGTU which is an affiliate of ABC Network, is no longer available on the YouTube TV platform. Please note, WGTU is not involved with these negotiations...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

YouTube TV Will Lose ABC, Disney & ESPN Channels This Friday

Now that we’ve got the deals with Roku and NBC over with, it’s time to move onto Disney. YouTube TV is currently working with Disney to renew their deal for their slate of channels. But if that deal is not reached by this Friday, December 17, Disney’s channels on YouTube TV will go dark.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Youtube
sportspromedia.com

YouTube TV could lose ESPN in Disney carriage dispute

YouTube TV has warned customers in the US that they could lose access to ESPN and other Disney-owned channels due to a carriage dispute. The subscription streaming service launched in 2017 and targets customers who still want to receive pay-TV but want to ‘cut the cord’ and bypass traditional cable platforms. It currently offers more than 85 channels, including major sports providers, and is available across the entire US.
BUSINESS
saturdaydownsouth.com

YouTube TV offers update after removing ESPN/Disney channels

YouTube TV was in a rights dispute with Disney recently, leading to the removal of, among other networks, the ESPN family of networks. Obviously, for college football fans, that was a huge problem, as ESPN carries many of the bowl games this season, including the College Football Playoff matchups. Fortunately,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

YouTube TV loses ESPN and others as Disney talks fall through

Disney-owned channels have left YouTube TV. Disney's prior content distribution agreement with YouTube TV ended last night, and to nobody's great surprise, the two have been unable to come to a new arrangement. Disney's departure means the loss of not only Disney content, but also channels like FX, National Geographic, and, crucially to many subscribers, all ESPN channels.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy