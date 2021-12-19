YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney content after deal expires without agreement

YouTube TV fans woke up to not having the Disney networks they've enjoyed like ESPN or ABC. The changes were hinted earlier this year as both companies were negotiating rights again. Previously the streaming video giant said that they were hoping to have this all resolved before this point arrived. However, the two parties were not able to hash something out. While that all may be well and good, it remains a fact that users are not happy about missing their sports games and family programming this morning. As more people cut the cord over the last decade, navigating the streaming landscape became more and more difficult. Googling where certain titles were available is now a necessity and doesn't figure to improve in the short term. Here's what YouTube TV had to say previously about their situation with Disney.

