ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

If You Sleep in This Position, You Could Be Hurting Your Spine, Experts Warn

By Beverly Bruce
Best Life
Best Life
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiQmj_0dR02jWw00
Shutterstock

Most of us don't give a second thought to the position we sleep in—it's second nature. But the way you sleep could be putting you in a world of pain. Sleeping in the wrong position can impact the quality of your sleep and create back and spine problems. That means that even if you're getting the recommended eight hours of snooze time, you'll wind up feeling worse than you did the night before. Read on to find out what sleep position to avoid to keep your spine in line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MBZP_0dR02jWw00
Shutterstock

Sleeping on your stomach might seem comfy, but it can do serious damage. Resting on your stomach can cause your back to arch uncomfortably in your sleep, putting extra pressure on your spine. "This position puts the most pressure on your spine's muscles and joints because it flattens the natural curve of your spine," explain Raymond Jonathan Hah, MD, and Christopher Ornelas, MD, in a post for Spine Universe. "Sleeping on your stomach also forces you to turn your neck, which can cause neck and upper back pain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09wCkr_0dR02jWw00
iStock

Marleen Caldwell, PT, a physical therapist at the Cleveland Clinic, says that sleeping on your back allows your weight to be evenly distributed across your body, rather than falling upon one or two specific pressure points. Caldwell says it's essential to keep your back in a neutral position if you want to mitigate pain.

There are numerous additional benefits to sleeping on your back, according to Healthline. This position reduces tension headaches, and alleviates sinus pain and pressure. It also may keep you looking younger longer, because sleeping on your back means you won't be smashing your face into a pillow, which over time can cause wrinkles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1do4Lu_0dR02jWw00
Shutterstock

Side sleeping has its pros and cons. For one thing, sleeping on your side has been found to reduce joint and back pain, per Healthline. But depending on your body type, side sleeping can also put extra pressure on your hips and spine. If you happen to have especially wide hips, it helps to put a pillow between your knees when you sleep, the site notes.

The goal, regardless of the position your sleep in, is to reduce pressure on your spine and hips by putting your body in the most neutral position possible.

RELATED: For more health advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0NJw_0dR02jWw00
Shutterstock

If you've tried to sleep in other positions but can't make the transition, experts at the Sleep Foundation suggest that you employ a thin pillow for your head if you're sleeping on your back. You can also offset back strain by putting a pillow under your pelvis.

The Sleep Foundation also recommends investing in a firmer mattress, so that you don't sink into the mattress and inadvertently arch your back further. And no matter what you end up doing, it's a good idea to incorporate some post-sleep stretches into your morning routine.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep on Your Stomach?

If you asked a room full of people how they like to sleep, you'd probably get a slightly different answer from each person. Some like to sleep on their side, hugging a pillow, while others prefer to stay on their back all night. And you may even meet one or two people who get their best shut-eye facedown.
HEALTH
SheKnows

‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’ Could Seriously Be Hurting Your Sleep Schedule

Let’s set the scene: Your nightly self-care routine ended hours ago (the lights are off, the moisturizer slathered on), but you’re still not asleep. You’re wide awake, actually, and you’re doom-scrolling — that WebMD article, that one Reddit thread — or maybe you’re just in bed, mindlessly shopping for a pair of leggings TikTok suggested you’d buy. Again.  You’re so hyper-focused on whatever’s keeping you from falling asleep, it’s as if you don’t want to uncover a dreadful realization: No bedtime reminder or screen time limit could ever stop you from staring into the abyss that is your phone at 2:00...
CHINA
Seattle Times

How to choose the best sleeping position, and why it matters

Several months ago, Mark Keam started to notice a sharp pain in his neck that radiated down his left arm, accompanied by an “electric shock” sensation and constant tingling. “While I was sleeping, every time I would turn one way, I would feel that really sharp pain even...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back Pain#Sleeping Positions#Hips#Snooze#Md#The Cleveland Clinic
getthegloss.com

How a good night's sleep could help you eat less sugar

Need reason to spend longer in bed? In a study, people who had 21 minutes more sleep ate 10g less sugar and 170 fewer calories. Eight hours of sleep a night may be elusive at this time of year, but it could help you to shift a spare tyre, reduce sugar intake and reduce your risk of obesity and diabetes.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
POPSUGAR

Why You Poop More on Your Period, According to Experts

You're likely somewhat familiar with how often you have to poop. So, if you find your toilet time picks up while you're menstruating, you may be wondering if the two bodily functions are related. Turns out, pooping more on your period, or experiencing what's commonly nicknamed "period poop," is an actual thing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

How To Avoid A Holiday Hangover, According To The Experts

Ah, the dreaded holiday hangover. Try as we might, they often seem inevitable during the season’s festivities. The combination of delicious adult beverages, sugary treats and a lack of sleep can be a potent cocktail that leaves us feeling worse for wear. And while overindulging is almost certainly going to lead to feeling less-than-stellar the next morning, there are a few behavioral tweaks that can be made here and there for a less painful morning after.
HEALTH
Cadrene Heslop

How Sleeping On Your Side Affects Your Body

According to the National Library of Medicine, we spend a third of our lives asleep. Seventy-four percent of the population prefer to sleep on their side. The 2012 study further reveals that 16 percent of people sleep on their stomachs. And the remaining 10 percent lie on their back. Since we sleep for most of our lives, it's good to know the effect on the body.
moneytalksnews.com

Going to Bed at This Hour Might Protect Your Heart

Heart disease is the leading killer of Americans. But by going to bed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., you may lower your risk of developing this condition, according to a recent study published in European Heart Journal – Digital Health. Researchers found that compared with falling...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Ingredient You Should Stop Putting In Your Coffee (It Causes Inflammation!)

Whether catching up with friends or just starting your day, coffee is a touchstone of most people’s everyday lives. Luckily, in its raw form, coffee can have a number of health benefits. However, the added cream, sugars, and syrups can defeat the purpose of any nutritional benefits coffee may have. Some additives may even be an irritant for common health issues, including inflammation. We asked Dr. Mark Iwanicki, ND LAc with New York Center for Innovative Medicine the best way to take your coffee so that you can maximize its benefits and minimize any negative effects.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

Reasons For Sleeping Too Much

Sleeping too much is a sign of something being wrong with our body. It also reflects our lifestyle and habits. As it affects health and moods, we should definitely know why do we sleep too much and how to prevent this situation. Sleeping too much for long time can lead...
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Why Your Sleep Suffers When You Visit A New Place & What To Do

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. With the holidays fast approaching, many of us have travels to look forward to in the next few weeks. And as exciting as it can be to spend days away from home, the novelty tends to wear off around bedtime. It's not in your head: It's really hard to sleep in an unfamiliar bed!
HEALTH
LiveScience

Can drinking warm milk really help you fall asleep?

When heading to bed, people often do a variety of rituals to help them prepare for a restful night's sleep, such as taking a warm bath or doing nighttime yoga. But what about the time-honored tradition of drinking a cup of warm milk before getting under the covers? Is there any scientific evidence that drinking a tall glass will make you sleepy?
HEALTH
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
119K+
Followers
7K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy