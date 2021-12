New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): According to the annual Global Spam Report released by Truecaller, India is the fourth most spammed country. Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India. That's over 664,000 people that were disturbed by spam calls every day and 27,000 people every hour - from just one phone number, says the report.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO