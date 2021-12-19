Dr. Seuss Enterprises Releases 'Seussibles!' NFTs

Once upon a time, in a magical land of Whoville, lived the Whos. They were a group of little humans who loved Christmas with passion. But not too far from their beloved town and in a place called Mount Crumpet, inhabited the Grinch, a grouchy creature that hated Christmas. During that time of the year, the Grinch would watch people of Whoville adorn their houses and buildings in bright colors and festoon the streets. In Whoville, it was their custom to wrap gifts and put them under Christmas trees amidst brightly colored lights. Those were the images that the Grinch came to identify with Christmas, and he hated them all. In revenge, he hatched a diabolical plan to disrupt Christmas and all the pomp that came with it.

