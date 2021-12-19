ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Splendid! The Highest-priced Home For Sale in Atlantic County is in Brigantine, NJ

By Chris Coleman
 2 days ago
The most expensive house that's currently for sale in Atlantic County will set you back $5.4 million but it's worth every single penny. On the bay side of Brigantine on West Shore Drive is a six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home that sits on about a quarter of an acre. And while the number...

