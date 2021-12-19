ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man who pointed lasers at planes faces 5 years in prison

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o636A_0dR02LXc00

(NEXSTAR) – A man from Mississippi is facing up to five years in federal prison after admitting to shining lasers at planes flying into the Memphis airport.

Eugene Conrad, 52, pleaded guilty in court earlier this week, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first notified the FBI’s Memphis Field Office of the laser strikes on July 15, having recorded 49 reports of laser strikes between Jan. 1 and July 15. The incidents mostly concerned FedEx planes, they said.

Agents conducted an investigation the next day, at which time the Memphis International Airport reported yet another laser strike. The laser activity stopped before agents could identify the source.

Weeks later on August 11, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used an aircraft to investigate more laser activity from the area, this time narrowing down the source to Benton County, Mississippi. Agents soon arrived at a residence to find Conrad “walking around a house while lasering the plane.”

He admitted to shining the lasers at incoming planes for “several months,” federal prosecutors say .

Florida man banned from United Airlines after wearing red thong on face instead of mask

Conrad now faces up to five years in prison without parole, followed by three years of probation. He’s may also be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2022.

The FAA, meanwhile, continues to warn against shining lasers at aircraft following increasing reports of incidents in 2020 (and despite fewer actual planes in the sky).

“Intentionally aiming lasers at aircrafts poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law,” the FAA writes on its website . “Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers.”

Violators are subject to both criminal prosecution and civil penalties, which can amount to as much as $11,000 per violation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Florida State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Armed man killed by police called 911 on himself: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police said a man shot and killed by officers Monday made a 911 call reporting himself as a threat. “The investigation has established that the 911 call reporting a man with ‘a gun and a knife’ was made by the deceased,” police said Tuesday. “The cell phone from which the 911 […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man accused of assaulting officer in Manhattan store arrested: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — The suspect caught on video assaulting a uniformed NYPD officer was arrested Monday, police said. Amil Foray, 25, is accused of pushing the officer and punching her in the face on Dec. 10, after she confronted him for shoplifting from a Midtown convenience store. He faces a charge of assault on a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lasers#Fbi#Nexstar#Memphis Field Office
PIX11

New suspect images: Man shot multiple times aboard Brooklyn subway

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released new surveillance images of a man accused of pulling out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shooting a subway rider over the weekend. Police said the alleged gunman got into an argument with the 28-year-old victim aboard the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Officers shoot, kill man armed with knife in Brooklyn: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Authorities in Brooklyn opened fire and fatally shot a man armed with a knife early Monday morning, police said. The incident occurred on Eastern Parkway, near the corner of Utica Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood, an NYPD spokesperson said. Police said officers responded to 911 calls around 4:10 a.m. reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
United Airlines
PIX11

Video: Employee chases after man who stole $5K from Brooklyn store

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn – A woman was knocked to the ground after she chased a man who took thousands of dollars from a store in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. inside of Zhenda Trading, a small store in the basement of a building along 56th street and Ninth Avenue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy