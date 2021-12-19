K-Drama ‘Bulgasal’ Delivers Heart-Pounding Pace And Poetic Visuals

A sleazy producer gets what’s coming to him in the latest installment of the on-line series. Jagged Productions gave RUE MORGUE the first look at the trailer for “The Witches Brew,” the third installment of its TWISTED FICTION anthology that airs on Tubi. Directed by Marc Fratto from a script he wrote with Joseph Menghi, “The Witches Brew” (see our exclusive set report here) just wrapped postproduction and stars Leo Goodman, Koko Marshall, Gaetano Iacono, Shannon Moore, Katrina Clairvoyant and Cassandra Cruz. The synopsis: “’The Witches Brew’ tells the story of a powerful film producer and serial rapist who is targeted for revenge by a coven of witches. Howard Castinoff [Goodman] lures aspiring actresses to his home, where he drugs and sexually assaults them. After an encounter with one such actress [Marshall], Howard soon finds himself tormented by dark supernatural forces as he loses his grip on his sanity.”
