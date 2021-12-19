K-Drama ‘Bulgasal’ Delivers Heart-Pounding Pace And Poetic Visuals

Hhhmmm, this feels like a money grab from production company Studio Dragon but it could be net positive if the end products work for those viewer tastes. Hit K-dramas Vincenzo and Hometown Cha Cha Cha have been licensed for overseas international remakes, though no word yet on which country(ies). I feel both dramas are uniquely Korean, the former for that twist on the mafia revenge yarn set in the rich and powerful world of chaebols, and the latter for the slice-of-life Korean emotional baggage and small town quirks. I don’t see any need for remakes other than for the production company to milk the success in different forums, as it’s also announced the Vincenzo will have NFT goodies and also hold a Japan exhibition while Hometown has partnered with the Korean Tourism Bureau to film a VR film and promote the seaside locale as a tourist destination. In terms of casting the roles of the leads for those two dramas, the only one I think would be hard pressed to beat the original and/or add a different or better twist to it is trying to top Song Joong Ki‘s charismatic and powerful turn as Vincenzo Cassano.

