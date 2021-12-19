ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Drama ‘Bulgasal’ Delivers Heart-Pounding Pace And Poetic Visuals

By Joan MacDonald
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Bulgasal: The Immortals begins as engaging historical fiction that commands viewers’ attention from its horrific opening scenes set in the late Goryeo era. The plot begins at the end of the 14th century, when man-eating monsters terrorized a fictional Korea. The most feared of all monsters was a creature known as...

