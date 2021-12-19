ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne woman dies when car slams into barrier near Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

A Melbourne woman was killed when a car slammed into a concrete traffic barrier near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Base south entrance gates early this morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred just before 2:20 a.m. on Samuel C. Phillips Parkway, along the north side of Port Canaveral.

Troopers did not identify the 29-year-old victim, who was a passenger in a sedan driven by an unidentified 32-year-old Melbourne woman.

The car was driving east on Samuel C. Phillips Parkway at a high rate of speed when the crash occurred, a FHP press release said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was critically injured. She was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

The crash site is near Poseidon Avenue, near Sands Space History Center and the SpaceX Launch and Landing Control Center.

