Los Angeles, CA

Report: Stabbing of rapper shuts down LA music festival

 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A rapper was reportedly stabbed at a Los Angeles music festival, prompting organizers to end the show early.

Drakeo the Ruler was assaulted at the Once Upon a Time in LA concert Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the attack who requested anonymity. The festival was expected to feature several artists, including Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

The Once Upon a Time in LA Fest confirmed in an Instagram post that the event had been called off early. Organizers did not give a reason.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart told news outlets that a man was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition. Authorities did not identify him. Los Angeles police said on Twitter that the department is assisting the California Highway Patrol in the investigation.

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

