Protests

Thousands in Brussels protest against Covid restrictions

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the third demonstration by protesters as the Belgian government imposes tighter restrictions to try to halt the spread of the Omicron variant. Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in central Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a surge...

www.shropshirestar.com

The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Injured Iraqi Migrant Says Germany Is 'Country I Can Defend'

BERLIN (Reuters) - Haydar Al Marjan was working in the music industry in Baghdad when he joined a protest against corruption, unemployment and poor public services. That afternoon, he said, a flying tear gas canister cost him half his face and his future in Iraq. "It was a peaceful protest....
PROTESTS
AFP

Danish parliament expels former migration minister

Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was convicted last week of violating migrants' rights by separating asylum-seeking couples. Following a lengthy debate, 98 members voted for her immediate expulsion and 18 against, making her the first parliamentarian to be kicked out in 30 years. Stojberg, who was handed a 60-day jail term by a special court last week though is unlikely to serve any time in prison, had to leave the chamber immediately, waving goodbye as she stepped away. "I would rather be voted out by my colleagues here in parliament for trying to protect some girls than voted out by the Danish people for turning a blind eye," she told reporters after exiting the chamber.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scuffles break out at anti-lockdown protest in Parliament Square as thousands of protestors opposed to vaccine passports and Plan B rules clash with police while ministers consider more restrictions

A large group of people opposed to Covid-19 restrictions gathered in Westminster to demonstrate against Boris Johnson's Plan B announcement. A handful of Met Police officers suffered 'minor injuries' while attempting to escort a police motorcyclist through Parliament Square at around 12.30pm on Saturday. Video footage of the incident shows...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Germany to impose quarantine for travellers from UK from Monday

Travellers arriving in Germany from the UK will need to quarantine for two weeks from Monday, it has been announced.Following a surge in infections sparked by the new Omicron variant, Germany has classed Britain as a virus-variant area.Those travelling from Britain to Germany will now need to provide a negative Covid-19 for entry into the country and will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival even if they are vaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday.At a meeting Saturday, Germany’s regional health ministers urged the national government to place tougher restrictions on people arriving...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid's icy grip on Europe: Winter infections soar on the continent as Belgium rages with anti-lockdown riots, Holland enforces brutal new curbs and Germany bans tourists in desperate bid to slow the march of Omicron

Winter infections are soaring across Europe amid the spread of Covid variant Omicron as countries desperately bid to slow transmission with the introduction of further restrictions. Denmark became the first EU country to lift its Covid restrictions three months ago, but the emergence of the new variant has seen Europe...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Poles protest across the country to defend media freedom

Poles marched in cities across the country Sunday to defend a U.S.-owned television network that is being targeted by the country's right-wing government and to protect media freedoms in a European Union nation where democratic norms are eroding.Many of the protesters were older Poles who decades ago resisted the country's communist regime. They fear that the democracy that they helped usher in is now being lost to them. They believe Poland's populist right-wing government is turning the country away from the West and adopting an authoritarian model closer to that of Turkey or Russia with attempts to exert political...
PROTESTS
Gazette

Thousands protest vaccine mandate in Prague

Thousands of protesters gathered in Prague on Sunday to protest the Czech government's vaccine mandate for certain groups. The protesters marched in the capital city, shouting, "Freedom!" and claiming the mandate violates their constitutional rights. The outgoing government tightened pandemic protocols last week, mandating citizens 60 years and older, medical...
PROTESTS
WebMD

Restrictions Return as COVID-19 Cases Increase

Dec. 20, 2021 -- Local governments, businesses, and universities are imposing COVID-19 safety protocols again as cases increase across the U.S. due to the Omicron variant. Since the beginning of December, both U.S. cases and deaths have risen about 50%, and hospitalizations have increased 26%, according to a Reuters tally. The jump in infections has led to a number of closures and last-minute changes as the holidays approach.
NFL
Reuters

Sweden hardens COVID curbs amid worries over Omicron

STOCKHOLM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sweden will urge all employees to work from home if possible and impose tighter rules for social distancing, the government said on Tuesday, as it ratchets up restrictions to fight a surge in new infections and the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. The number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Netherlands to Enter Strict Lockdown Days Ahead of Christmas

Here we go again. Europe has marked its strictest lockdown yet over the Omicron variant, with the Netherlands announcing a Christmas lockdown that will run through to at least mid-January. Non-essential shops, schools, bars, restaurants and other public venues, including cinemas, will be closed under the new rules. The Dutch restrictions come into effect on Sunday, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte calling the lockdown “unavoidable” in order to contain the spread of the new variant. “I stand here with a gloomy mind, and a lot of people watching will feel that way too,” said Rutte in a press conference on Saturday. “The Netherlands...
PUBLIC HEALTH

