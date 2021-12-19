ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

1 dead following car crash on I-385S in Laurens Co.

By Sydney Broadus
 2 days ago

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a car crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Laurens Co. Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:07 a.m. at mile marker 22.

The driver of a 2019 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-385S when the driver of a 2016 Toyota Corolla traveled the wrong way, northbound, on the southbound side, troopers said. Both vehicles struck each other head-on then the Ford overturned and caught fire.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being 21-year-old Samuel A. Yanez, of Waynesville, N.C.

Troopers said Yanez was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and had to be removed by mechanically extricated. Yanez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to an area hospital by EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

