ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to know if someone actually read your text

By Kim Komando
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console – I could go on.

There’s also a lot your phone can do that you would not think was possible. Tap or click for seven brilliant ways your smartphone can help you get things done, from measuring someone’s height to remoting into your computer.

But sometimes, you just need to talk. If your service is spotty, there are a few ways to boost your signal strength.

When it comes to texts, it’s nice to know if your message went through and the person read it.

On an iPhone

Apple’s default text messaging app, iMessage, makes it easy to know if your recipient has read your message. There is one caveat. Both the sender and recipient must be using iMessages on an iPhone or iPad and have Read Receipts enabled.

When you text someone with Read Receipts turned on, you'll notice the word "Read" beneath your message, and the time it was opened.

To turn on your Read Receipts in the iMessage app, click Settings , scroll down and tap Messages . Enable Send Read Receipts . These steps work with Macs and iPads as well.

Speaking of texts, I know you’re sick of spam messages. I am, too. Tap or click for tricks to stop all the junk.

On an Android

Like iPhone users, Android read receipts require both sender and recipient to enable the feature. Instructions may vary according to your device's manufacturer, model, and operating system.

First, open your Messages app and navigate to the settings. Depending on your phone model, operating system, and cellular provider, you will notice one of the following: Read Receipts, Send Read Receipts, or Request Receipt. Turn on the applicable option.

On a Samsung phone, go to Messages > Menu > Settings > Chat settings . Here, you can enable read receipts.

In Google Messages , open Messages . Tap the three-dot menu (More) > Settings > Chat features. Tap Send read receipts .

Join over 50,000 people. Get tech news straight to your inbox and be up to date in five minutes or less. See a sample and sign up now for the free Current Newsletter.

What about Facebook?

Read receipts are enabled by default in Facebook Messenger. If you wish to turn them off at some point, sorry, Charlie. You can't. A sneaky workaround allows you to read messages without producing a read receipt.

Just turn off your Wi-Fi and cellular connection to read all received messages. Open the app, then turn on Airplane mode. When you finish reading your messages, force quit the Messenger app.

Are you one of those people with a perpetually low phone battery? Here’s how to get more life out of your smartphone.

WhatsApp lets you choose

Unlike its parent company Facebook, you can opt-out of read receipts in WhatsApp.

How do you know when someone views your message using WhatsApp? Look for the checkmarks:

• A single gray checkmark indicates a successfully sent message.

• The appearance of a second gray checkmark shows your message was delivered to the recipient's phone.

• The two checkmarks will turn blue if the recipient has viewed your message.

To turn off this feature, click Settings and tap Account . Choose the Privacy option and disable Read Receipts .

Once you have your read receipts enabled on all your apps, you will no longer have to wonder or worry about whether a recipient has viewed your message.

Bonus Tip: Essential tech cleanups to do before 2022

Is your digital life in need of a little TLC? Listen for smart ways to tidy up your tech, inside and out. You'll learn a few cleaning secrets, along with simple methods of sorting the clutter, clearing out junk and freeing up space on your devices. It looks like you just found your new holiday project.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Explains” on Apple , Google Podcasts , or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show , the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com .

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to know if someone actually read your text

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Android 12: If your phone shows a camera or microphone icon someone may be spying on you

Google’s latest operating system, Android 12, has a key feature to make sure that malicious individuals are not accessing user’s camera and microphone.The whole OS update has a whole host of privacy tools such as a locked folder in Google Photos, a quick delete feature to clear Google Chrome browsing histories, and a ‘privacy dashboard’.One of the new additions is an indicator at the top of the phone, in the top right corner of the screen, that brings up a camera or microphone icon if an app has asked to access that hardware.This update means that hackers or hazardous apps...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google Chat in Gmail now lets users call someone directly

Google teased some upcoming features for the Google Chat in Gmail a few months ago but didn’t exactly say when they will be made available to the general public. With less than a month left until the end of the year, Google revealed that the ability to ring someone directly using Google Chat in Gmail is now available on mobile.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Text Messaging#Online Privacy#Google Podcasts#Smartphone#Gps#Imessages#Macs#Menu
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Before you download one more app, you must check this list first

What are the five most-used apps on your phone? For me, it’s Messages, Mail, Redfin, Instagram and Podcasts. There are also those forgotten apps I downloaded and only used once or twice. I know you have them too. Before you hit “uninstall,” there’s a crucial step you need to take. Tap or click for the right way to delete apps.
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

How to share your location with friends and family using Google Maps

There are a slew of apps available with which you can share your location with friends and family. Although they generally work as intended, some of them prompt privacy concerns. Here’s how you can share your location using Google Maps instead. What location data does Google Maps share with others?
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Google
Lifehacker

How to Know When Your iPhone Could Be Recording You

You’ve probably had the (legitimate) fear that your smartphone is listening or watching you. Your iPhone certainly isn’t without privacy risks, and you should absolutely audit your settings and all of your app permissions, but one helpful feature that Apple has built in is a visual warning when your device is queued up to record you.
CELL PHONES
CSS-Tricks

Read Your Website

When’s the last time you read your website? Like out loud in the lobby of a Starbucks on a weekday afternoon, over the phone to your parents, or perhaps even as a bedtime story for your kids. No worries, this isn’t a trick question or anything—just a gut check....
INTERNET
Business Insider

How to screenshot on Snapchat without someone knowing

There's no surefire way to screenshot someone on Snapchat without them knowing, except by using another device. You can open the Snapchat on one phone and use another phone's camera to take a picture of it. If you have an Android, you might be able to screen record the Snap...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google Voice now lets you set custom rules for phone calls

Google Voice now lets you create rules that dictate how the service responds to incoming calls from specific contacts. And yes, this includes having Google Voice automatically ignore certain contacts for you. Even though Google Voice already has a call forwarding feature, the new rules let you customize it even...
INTERNET
idownloadblog.com

How to know your iPhone name and model number

There is over a dozen different models of iPhone that come in different colors, sizes, screen types, and more. If you don’t follow Apple news closely, it can be hard to tell the correct iPhone name or type. To help, here’s how you can easily know the model name and number for your iPhone – even if it doesn’t power on.
CELL PHONES
yourchoiceway.com

How To Secretly Read A WhatsApp Without The Sender Knowing

Stop WhatsApp reporting read receipts until you're ready to reply to your messages - here's how. Smartphones are fantastic for keeping us connected and contactable at all times, but this isn't always a blessing. Turning off our phones is rarely a viable solution, just in case something important comes up, but can we really be expected to be at everyone's constant beck and call?
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Forgot Your Gmail Password? Here's How to Reset It

If you switch to a new device or update your app, you'll probably need to sign in to your Gmail account again, which is impossible without your password. If you forget your Gmail password, don't worry. You can get back into your account!. Here's how to reset your Gmail password...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to make a free international call using WhatsApp

Twenty years ago, if you wanted to make an international phone call, you would have to use a landline phone and pay a lot of money for the privilege. But with the internet, those days are long gone. With messaging apps like WhatsApp, you can now make international calls for the cost of the internet data it consumes. Here’s how to make a free international call on WhatsApp and how to reduce the internet data that call will consume.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Google Docs Reads What You Write: What Do You Need to Know?

Do you know that Google Workspace is reading your content in some of its apps? That’s right!. To provide a pleasant experience for all users, Google Workspace has put in place an anti-abuse program for its productivity apps like Google Docs. Its AI is always reading the content you compose on Google Docs.
SOFTWARE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

322K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy