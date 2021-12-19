ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy...

www.nbcnews.com

Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bulletin-news.com

Dr. Fauci States The True Danger of the Omicron Variant

As President Joe Biden prepared to offer “a stern warning of what the winter will look like” for unvaccinated Americans, the White House’s senior medical advisor stated Sunday that the COVID-19 omicron strain is “simply rampaging over the world.”. The “true difficulty” for the US medical...
U.S. POLITICS
TravelPulse

Dr. Fauci Comments on Air Travel and Omicron Variant

A small piece of optimistic news from the White House’s chief medical advisor. Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that, right now, he would have no issues getting on a plane and flying despite the fact that the COVID-19 Omicron variant is “spreading very efficiently,” he told CNBC in an interview.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXII.com

Dr. Fauci explains significance of omicron variant

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. “It’s very important to appreciate that it spreads extremely efficiently, and that’s the reason why we’re seeing that rather dramatic surge,” Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Fauci warns of ‘truly unprecedented’ spread of Omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that the new Omicron variant is spreading at a “truly unprecedented” pace — with COVID-19 cases doubling about every two days in the US. “Certainly, this is unprecedented to see this rapidity with which any individual virus spreads throughout the world. It is really extremely unusual,” Fauci said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Dr. Fauci says face masks will ALWAYS have to be worn on planes: White House doctor says there is an increased risk of Covid when you travel but you should be 'OK' if you're vaccinated, boosted and cover your face

Dr Anthony Fauci has said he cannot see the end of mask wearing on planes, despite airline executives being at pains to stress the efficacy of their air purification systems. Fauci was speaking on ABC's Meet the Press after Gary Kelly, the CEO of Southwest Airlines, said called for the end of mask mandates on planes and claimed 'masks don't add much, if anything' in fighting the spread of COVID-19. Kelly tested positive the day after his Congress testimony.
TRAVEL
CBS Chicago

Omicron Variant Now Most Common COVID-19 Strain In The U.S.

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Omicron is now the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for nearly three-quarters of all new cases last week, according to federal health officials. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week, with the variant accounting for 73% of all new infections last week. In much of the country, omicron’s prevalence is even higher. It’s responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. Since the end of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Fauci on What COVID Could Look Like One Year From Now

It was bad enough that the Omicron variant shattered hopes of a normal holiday season, or at least what passes for normal in year two of the pandemic. Now it feels like we’re fated to live with COVID-19 in perpetuity, forever worried that when one variant fades, another will quickly take its place, that we’ll never, once and for all, throw out our face masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

WHO warns against concluding Omicron is milder variant

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s chief scientist said on Monday it was too early to conclude the Omicron variant was milder than other coronavirus strains, saying it could still make enough people sick to “overburden” healthcare systems. “...It is probably unwise to sit back and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

