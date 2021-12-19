Full Fauci Interview: Omicron variant is 'just raging through the world'

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Omicron is now the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for nearly three-quarters of all new cases last week, according to federal health officials. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week, with the variant accounting for 73% of all new infections last week. In much of the country, omicron’s prevalence is even higher. It’s responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. Since the end of...

