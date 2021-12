As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Massachusetts will receive $804.6 million to improve roads, promote safety, and reduce pollution. “With this funding, we can finally address all too preventable tragedies on our nation’s roads, expand transportation alternatives like biking and walking, reduce traffic congestion for Massachusetts commuters and begin the process of making our streets cleaner and greener,” said U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey. “I am proud of my colleagues and I for securing this investment in the Commonwealth and I look forward to the opportunities that will be available as we continue to receive additional funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in the years ahead.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO