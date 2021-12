Auburn transfer Bo Nix just announced he was transferring to Oregon football. How good of a fit is he with the Ducks for 2022?. When Bo Nix committed to Auburn a few years ago, there was plenty of hope that the Pinson, Ala., native would be a superstar with the Tigers. He had an up-and-down career and decided to transfer following his junior year which featured his second head coach and yet another offensive coordinator. His next program choice? Oregon football.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO