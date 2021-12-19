ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

$10 off Uber & Lyft Gift Cards: perfect stocking stuffer

By The C Boarding Group
cboardinggroup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTick tock, late shopper. Christmas is close. REAL close and you still haven’t finished your shopping. Good news: we found a sweet deal for $100 gifts cards from transportation companies Uber and Lyft that saves you’ve $10.00. Are you down to the last...

cboardinggroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Last call: 12 Walmart deals you can still get in time for Christmas

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Good news, procrastinators, Walmart still has lots of great holiday deals available to help you check those final names off of your gift lists. And pickup and express delivery options are still available for plenty of items, so you can order with confidence that you'll have your gift in time to have it wrapped and under the tree. Keep in mind that the closer we get to Christmas, the more likely it is that certain options will no longer be available for pickup or delivery. Be sure to order by Dec 24 at 1 p.m. local time and select express delivery at checkout.
SHOPPING
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Uber and Lyft Prices Have Increased for Riders

Have you used a ride hailing service like Uber or Lyft lately?. If so, then you’ve probably also noticed it’s often taking longer to get a driver to confirm your ride and you’re also paying more. In fact, Uber riders paid 22% more last month compared with...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Uber Lyft Gift Cards
BoardingArea

Buy A $250 Delta Gift Card, Get A $25 Lyft Credit

Here’s an easy promotion that could be worth taking advantage of. If you purchase a $250+ Delta gift card, you can receive a $25 Lyft ride credit:. The Delta gift card can be redeemed 72 hours after purchase, and has no expiration date. The offer is available until December 20,...
CREDITS & LOANS
Thrillist

Great Last-Minute Gifts and Stocking Stuffers Under $20

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. We’ve all been there: there’s a week until Christmas and...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Stocking Stuffer Phone Cases

Tech21 launched several new phone cases for some last-minute stocking stuffer gifts ahead of the holiday season. The Evo Sparkle, for example, is decked out in glamour and glitter to make the mobile device ready for the Christmas celebrations. The case's Christmas style is completed by complete protection from drops up to 12ft high.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Amazon
Lifehacker

Christmas Trees, Stocking Stuffers, and Other Holiday Essentials You Can Order From Uber Eats

Are you balancing your intake of Christmas cookies by ordering Uber Eats for tacos and Pad See Ew (my personal holiday tradition)? Well, you can now keep that app open to get some holiday shopping done, too. Here’s how you can use the food delivery service to shop for your holiday must-haves—including stocking stuffers and the tree itself—through its new “holiday hub.”
FOOD & DRINKS
imore.com

This Apple gift card deal is the perfect last-minute Christmas buy

Looking for a last-minute gift for someone on your list? An Apple gift card is always a good idea since the recipient can choose to spend it on physical products at the Apple Store or on Apple's digital stores. Right now, you can even earn yourself $10 free Amazon credit when buying a $100 Apple gift card at Amazon.
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Places To Buy Gift Cards Online

The holiday season can be kind of rough, especially with this year’s rampant shipping delays. At a time when there’s always doubt that the gift we may want to get is going to be available or arrive on time, an option like a gift card becomes increasingly more appealing. Gift cards are always an attractive option because they allow the person to have the gift they truly want and make sure it’s the right size and style for their needs. Whether they love their favorite latte at Starbucks or just hope for some credit in their Amazon account, getting someone a...
SHOPPING
digg.com

Best Stocking Stuffers For Women

As the two resident women on the team, we — Annie and Molly — were the ones our boss came to when he found himself stumped on what to put in his wife's stocking. We had a lot of ideas; enough, in fact, to spin up this gift guide of delightful items that we know at least we would be delighted to find our stockings. You're welcome, Josh.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy