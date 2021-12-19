ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Crews may have discovered 1887 time capsule under Confederate statue in Virginia

By Nexstar Media Wire, Colleen Guerry
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNZev_0dR00FAq00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WFXR / WRIC ) – On Friday morning, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that crews may have found a 134-year-old time capsule filled with Confederate artifacts in Richmond.

In September, the country’s largest Confederate statue, which depicted Robert E. Lee atop a horse, was removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Days later, workers installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal after efforts to locate one from 1887 were suspended .

Earlier this month, the process of removing the pedestal of the Lee statue began. While working on the pedestal Friday, crews believe they have now found the 1887 capsule.

“Workers noticed something that looked ‘different’ this morning, so they chiseled down with a hammer and found the top of what appears to be the time capsule — located inside a large block, under one inch of cement,” Northam’s office said in a statement. “It was located approximately 20 feet in the air, in the tower, not in the pedestal’s base. It was located approximately 8 feet from the outside of the granite and about one foot from the edge of the core. It appears to be largely undamaged.”

Quidditch leagues to rename sport, distance themselves from ‘anti-trans’ JK Rowling

The governor’s office says historians believe a time capsule was placed in the cornerstone of the Lee pedestal on Oct. 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia reportedly suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

Officials say the 2,000-pound granite block needs to be removed and lowered to the ground before historic preservation teams can confirm whether the actual time capsule is inside. That process is expected to take much of the day on Friday, if not longer.

If this is confirmed to be the time capsule, it will reportedly be transported to the Department of Historic Resources, so it can be opened in a way that preserves the artifacts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Save the Bay supporters frustrated by West Virginia’s lack of commitment

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — You may have heard the expression “Save the Bay:” it’s an important regional concern for the states which surround the Chesapeake. Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia all have a stake in the quality of the bay’s water and have signed a compact to protect surrounding watersheds from dumping contaminants […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WDVM 25

West Virginia reports 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 820 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 20 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,211 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
WDVM 25

Man found dead on University of Maryland campus

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A man was found dead at the University of Maryland (UMD) in front of a parking garage on Tuesday. The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) received a call about a man laying down in the grass outside of the Mowatt Lane Parking Garage around 6 a.m. When first responders […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

UPDATE: Three arrested in Bethesda homicide

UPDATE 3:54 p.m. — Three suspects — a 16-year-old, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old — have been arrested and charged. BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Police are investigating a homicide that took place on Monday evening in Bethesda. Police said they first got a report of a “suspicious situation” around 8:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the […]
BETHESDA, MD
WDVM 25

E-Scooter expansion in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is expanding e-scooters to Germantown. Bird, Lime and Spin are the three dockless e-scooter providers that will be allowed in the expanded “designated test areas.” MCDOT first expanded their service to the Gaithersburg area earlier this year. “Since bringing e-scooters to Montgomery County just […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Confederate#The Library Of Virginia#Confederacy
WDVM 25

Maryland reports highest daily case total, Gov. Larry Hogan announces additional emergency funding for hospitals and nursing homes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland’s COVID-19 dashboard became visible again on Monday and revealed that the state is in what could be the biggest wave of coronavirus seen thus far. “As I have been warning for the past few weeks, we are entering another pivotal moment in the fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. […]
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy