ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Family mourns the loss of Tesla worker who was killed in factory’s parking lot

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gayle Ong
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Avnz1_0dR00DPO00

FREMONT, Calif. ( KRON ) — A family is mourning the loss of 42-year-old Lee Brasier, a Tesla employee who was shot and killed at work on Monday.

His co-worker was charged with murder.

Brasier’s family says he was working the Tesla facility in Fremont, California, for three weeks as a temp employee and that he was trying to turn his life around before it was cut short.

“He was a caring person, he just was a hard worker, he was a great brother, he was a great friend to everybody,” Brasier’s brother Jim said. “It’s just sad the way this happened. He did not deserve to die.”

Fremont police say Brasier had just finished his shift Monday afternoon at the Tesla factory before he was shot in the parking lot as he left.

Several hours later, detectives tracked down his co-worker, 29-year-old Anthony Solima, in Milpitas, just south of Fremont. Police arrested and charged Solima with murder, “lying in wait” and possession of the assault rifle believed to be used in the crime.

According to detectives, the victim and Solima had been arguing earlier in the day before Solima walked off the job.

1982 Ohio homicide victim identified as former guitarist, songwriter for O’Jays

The Brasier family was relieved Solima is behind bars.

“We’re one of the luckier families that got the closure that the Fremont PD captured this person and I have nothing but respect for the police that did this,” Brasier said.

The family is still reeling from the loss.

His sister-in-law Elizabeth Brasier says Lee was a devoted father. He leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter.

“He would bring his daughter every weekend. It’s sad because he’s not going to be here this weekend,” Elizabeth said. “He’s just going to leave a huge hole in everybody’s hearts. We’re just all so devastated that such a senseless tragedy had to occur for some disagreement at work.”

Solima is currently being held at Santa Rita County Jail in Dublin, without bail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
City
Fremont, CA
Fremont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Milpitas, CA
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mourning#Murder#O Jays#Fremont Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
WWLP

Loud boom heard across central Illinois

UPDATE ( 1 p.m. on 12/21/21) — Sangamon County Illinois Office of Emergency Management received confirmation from Kansas City FAA that the boom was caused by F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jets travelling at super sonic speeds. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many people have heard a loud boom but no one has any leads to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WWLP

Man sentenced to 1,823 years in prison to be set free

Lawrence Stephens was a homeless restaurant worker and only 18 years old in 2001 when he and several others pulled off a home invasion robbery in the Seaford section of York County. According to his attorney, no one was home, no shots were fired and no one was injured.
HAMPTON, VA
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy