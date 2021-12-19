Hip-Hop Pioneer, Producer Kangol Kid Dies

The passing of Young Dolph rippled through the city of Memphis and across the world. Fans continue to mourn his death and carry his memory in any way possible. Unfortunately, the feud he had with other rappers from the city continues to carry on. Over the weekend, footage emerged of Blac Youngsta's performance at Aces of Dallas nightclub in Texas where he performed his diss record towards Dolph, "Shake Sum." Backlash ensued with many fans believing that it was in poor taste for Youngsta to perform this specific record a little over a month after Dolph's passing.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO