Celebrities

Hip-Hop Pioneer, Producer Kangol Kid Dies

By Kim SoMajor
thesource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip-Hop pioneer, rapper and music producer Kangol Kid has transitioned. His son confirmed his death in an Instagram post Saturday. Kangol, whose real...

thesource.com

Comments / 61

Sean Faust
2d ago

very sad they were very innovative back in the day, most kids today have no idea who these cats are.

Reply(1)
27
Michael Mcpherson
1d ago

we lost a beautiful hearted brother & father..u gave us so much..while u was here with us in just 2 say....thnk u kango ....i salute a Legend thnx 4 the music u left us ..i will always hear voice...when I dig into my DJ...creates.🎙🎼👊🏿

Reply
6
Veronica Cooper
9h ago

l am just speaking: Yes another inspiring rapper gone to soon will be missed.My Prayers and Condolences Goes Out To His Family. May His Soul REST IN PEACE

Reply
3
