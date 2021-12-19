‘Revolutionary Dreams’: new film offers a first-hand account of repression in Chile during Pinochet’s dictatorship

The remit for choosing the music we review and feature in Sounds and Colours is that it is music made by Latin Americans, and occasionally inspired by Latin America. And every year this distinction gets a bit blurrier as artists move between different identities and geographies, languages shift between songs, and their music incorporates even more influences, rock and pop finding its way on to dance floors, and electronic rhythms making the opposite move, while local and national rhythms and instrumentation continue to work as bellwethers of selfhood, whether they have been an integral part of one’s upbringing or not. As such, our list contains a British producer at #1, albeit in collaboration with one of Colombia’s most distinctive voices, an American who had adopted Puerto Rico before heading to New Orleans, a Cuban playing US funk as good as anyone in North America, Brazilians living in France and the States, an Argentine percussionist in love with Peruvian brass bands, electronic music producers who invariably all live in Berlin, as well as so much music that could only have come out of Latin America, Susana Baca, BaianaSystem, Bejuco and Juçara Marçal all making Afro-Latin music that is continental, if not global, in its scope. We hope it makes for a fine selection of music for you to get stuck into, and a reminder of why Latin America is so much more than panpipes, tango and salsa! Russ Slater.

