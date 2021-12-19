ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Revolutionary Dreams’: new film offers a first-hand account of repression in Chile during Pinochet’s dictatorship

By Chris Paul
Cover picture for the articleJosé Cifuente’s revolutionary days during the government of Salvador Allende, and what happened after the 1973 Coup d’Etat, are delicately documented in Revolutionary Dreams, a new film by Dan Philips and Swansea film student Malcolm Boorer. Based on Cifuente’s original book: Revolutionary Dreams: From Chile to Wales: The Story of a...

