Environment

Sunday Weather Xtreme: Much Cooler Today

By Bill Murray
alabamawx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s storms across Alabama were well behaved. There was one damaging wind report in Coffee County near New Brockton. There were some reports of large hail and even a possible tornado in southeastern Texas, but we came through just fine. CHANGE TO COLDER: Yesterday was a muggy and...

www.alabamawx.com

alabamawx.com

Clearing Tonight; Dry Through The Weekend

CLEARING: The sky will clear across Alabama over the next 6 hours as dry air punches into the state from the west. We project a low mostly in the mid 30s early tomorrow, but a few colder spots could see a light freeze. Tomorrow will be a sunny, cool day...
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

WeatherBrains 831: I’m Done Marrying My Sons

WeatherBrains Episode 831 is now online (December 20th, 2021). If you are crazy about weather, this is THE podcast for you!. This week is our annual year-ending show discussing notable 2021 weather events. Our Guest WeatherBrains are both Dr. Bob Henson and Greg Carbin. Greg Carbin is the Chief of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Cloudy and Cold First Day of Winter

The winter solstice occurred at 9:59AM, and it certainly looks and feels like winter out there today. A surface low in the Gulf and an upper low working across the state today, is keeping it cloudy, cold, and wet. Most of the widespread rain has pushed east of the area,...
ENVIRONMENT

