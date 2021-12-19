ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Attacked Drakeo the Ruler? Rapper Stabbed in the Neck at 'Once Upon A Time In LA' Concert

Once Upon A Time In Los Angels music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park turned violent after rapper Dakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck. The unfortunate event led the organizers to cancel the show. The rapper was attacked in the area behind the stage around 9 pm on Saturday. The rapper was rushed to hospital in critical condition, PEOPLE reporter Tomas Mier informed in a tweet.

Drakeo the RulerScreen grab - Twitter

According to LA Times, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department, Margaret Stewart said that Paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40 pm in the 3900 block of South Hoover Street. Hip-hop artist Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was reportedly viciously attacked by a group of men backstage.

The rapper was scheduled to perform at Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, which had performances from rappers including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and 50 Cent lined up. However, in the wake of the horrifying incident, all the shows were canceled.

The rapper was 'pretty badly' hurt

A person having 'direct knowledge of the incident' told the LA Times on the condition of anonymity that the rapper was 'pretty badly hurt' in the attack. The LAPD informed about the incident on Twitter and noted that the event would be concluded early, before adding that the California Highway Patrol would be assisting the investigation. No further information about the extent of the injuries sustained by the rapper or his condition was known at the moment.

One source said that footage taken in the aftermath of the stabbing showed people running up on stage and security trying to break up a fight. The organizers ended the event soon after the attack and announced that all performances are canceled on Twitter. No suspects have been identified or arrested in the case so far.

One source said that footage taken in the aftermath of the stabbing showed people running up on stage and security trying to break up a fight. The organizers ended the event soon after the attack and announced that all performances are canceled on Twitter. No suspects have been identified or arrested in the case so far.

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler's criminal history

The 28-year-old rapper was acquitted of a murder charge in 2019. The incident in connection with the trial, that left a 24-year-old man dead, took place in Carson, California in 2016. Not only this but the rapper was also acquitted of five attempted murder charges and conspiracy to commit murder.

