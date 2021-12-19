Man dies after motorbike crash near Glenburnie, Dufftown

Delaware State Police are investigating after a Laurel man was struck and killed by a tree he was cutting down near Milton. The man, 59, was clearing trees at 2:11 p.m. Dec. 20 on a lot off Huff Road when his chainsaw became stuck in a tree that was on the ground, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police. An excavator was used by another employee to lift the tree so the man could free his chainsaw. After recovering his chainsaw, Hatchell said, the man turned to walk away when the elevated tree snapped, and a portion fell on the man, striking his torso. The man was transported to Beebe Healthcare where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO