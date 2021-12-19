ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man dies after motorbike crash near Glenburnie, Dufftown

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 23-year-old man has died after his motorbike crashed in Moray. No other vehicle was involved...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Driver dies after his involvement in three crashes near Lake Samish

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A person is dead after he was involved in multiple accidents on I-5 near Lake Samish. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers say the first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. when the victim rolled his vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Lake Samish. The person...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Noozhawk

Man Dies After Crash in Shopping Center Parking Lot in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police were investigating Sunday after a man died following a single-vehicle crash. Officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a shopping center parking lot on the 1300 block of South Broadway, where a van had plowed into a concrete light pole. “The driver...
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorbike#Traffic Accident#Moray
Cape Gazette

Man dies after tree falls on him near Milton

Delaware State Police are investigating after a Laurel man was struck and killed by a tree he was cutting down near Milton. The man, 59, was clearing trees at 2:11 p.m. Dec. 20 on a lot off Huff Road when his chainsaw became stuck in a tree that was on the ground, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police. An excavator was used by another employee to lift the tree so the man could free his chainsaw. After recovering his chainsaw, Hatchell said, the man turned to walk away when the elevated tree snapped, and a portion fell on the man, striking his torso. The man was transported to Beebe Healthcare where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin.
DELAWARE STATE
Standard Democrat

Sikeston man dies in Friday crash

STEELE, Mo. — A Sikeston man died in a two-vehicle crash early Friday in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Highway patrol, the crash occurred at 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 55 at the 2.4 mile marker, seven miles south of Steele, as the vehicle driven by Matthew J. Frias, 39, of Sikeston ran off the right side of the road and struck the rear of a stationary tractor-trailer.
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Greenwood man dies in motorcycle crash

A Greenwood man died Wednesday evening when the motorcycle he was piloting struck a deer on Jefferson Davis Road in Clinton. The victim was identified as Michael Wayne Templeton, 65, of Greenwood. He died at the scene as the result of blunt-force trauma, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
GREENWOOD, SC
KAKE TV

Man dies after after vehicle crashes in to utility pole near Hutchinson

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 35-year-old man was killed when his vehicle hit a utility pole and went airborne Thursday night. Deputies responded to a possible fatality accident involving a vehicle and a building at 2510 West Blanchard. They located the vehicle and the driver, who had been ejected and died at the scene.
HUTCHINSON, KS
cbs17

Woman dies after fiery crash on I-40 east near Airport Blvd near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a Sunday afternoon crash that closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 heading east near Airport Boulevard just outside Raleigh, officials said. The incident was reported at 4:40 p.m. between I-540 and the exit for Airport Boulevard. A woman was...
WJHG-TV

Crestview man dies after crash involving a motorcycle on I-10

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview man has died after a vehicle hit the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County on Tuesday. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near mile marker 66 at around 2:15 p.m. FHP said the motorcycle was traveling east with...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Panhandle Post

Alliance man dies after vehicle crash on Highway 2

An Alliance man has died after a vehicle accident on Highway 2 in Sheridan County. On Dec. 9 at approximately 7:15 a.m. a Ford pickup driven by 40 year old Grant Mann of Alliance was eastbound on Highway 2 near Ellsworth and crossed the center line crashing into a westbound Chevrolet pickup.
ALLIANCE, NE
norwoodnews.org

Second Young Man Dies after Horrific Morris Park Crash

The NYPD has confirmed that a second young man has died following a horrific car crash which occurred in the Morris Park section of the Bronx, just eight days before Christmas. NYPD Detective Denise Moroney said the crash occurred at the intersection of Morris Park Avenue and Haight Avenue at...
BRONX, NY
FOX 4 WFTX

Naples man dies after crashing pickup truck into canal

Collier County Sheriff's Office says the first call came in around 6:30p.m. Saturday. Florida State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling east on Frangipani Avenue west of Sugareberry Street when it went left off the roadway and drove over an enbankment... then went into a canal.
FLORIDA STATE
cbslocal.com

Howard County Man Dies After Crash Into High School In Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a high school in Laurel. Police said around 4:13 p.m., officers responded to Pallotti High School for the crash. Investigators said for unknown reasons, the car left the road and hit a section of the school. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died, police said.
LAUREL, MD
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in crash near Howe

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred December 21, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. northwest on Little Lost River Highway, north of Howe. A 68-year-old male from Howe was driving a 2008 Ford F350 pickup pulling a...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy