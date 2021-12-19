ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your First Alert Forecast

KWQC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver a third of families yet to claim toys from QC...

www.kwqc.com

Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for late Wednesday through Christmas weekend

We'll slowly work in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday, with scattered showers arriving through the day, with more snowy weather for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows into the mid to upper teens. Winds around 5MPH. WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of snow as we move into the...
ENVIRONMENT
burlington-record.com

No white Christmas in forecast this year

The snowless trek into winter will continue through at least middle of next week, according to the latest forecast from Weatherbug. Beyond that, who knows?. Wednesday’s high will peak at 64 with a low of 29 and sunny skies. That’s followed by a high of 65 Thursday and a low of 33 with partly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
WHIZ

7 Day Forecast

TONIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight, and then mostly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 27°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
wxxv25.com

12/21 – Rob’s “1st Afternoon of Winter” Forecast

Clouds will continue to break up and dissipate towards the southeast late this evening and overnight tonight, revealing mostly clear skies for all areas… but it`ll be cold. Next focus will be how soon surface winds can back off to allow maximized radiational cooling processes to take over. Still thinking winds should taper off later tonight/early Wednesday morning to get temperatures into the mid to upper 30s, but if winds are slow to diminish, temperatures may be slow to fall initially late evening before dropping off quickly after midnight and bottoming out around daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

It has been a cold, cloudy & damp day. We are going to keep the chance for scattered showers in the forecast through the evening and overnight hours, but the rain chances will diminish early Tuesday. Lows will stay in the 40s. The Winter Solstice will be at 9:59 AM Tuesday morning, and it will feel like winter. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with slow afternoon clearing, and highs will be in the low 60s. Tuesday evening, we expect clearing skies which will lead to a cold night with lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s by Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

Too chilly for you? A big warm up is coming by this weekend. It will be less crisp and slightly muggier too. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Winter is coming! It's almost here on the calendar even though it already feels quite chilly. Drier days are ahead. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Burst of snow

For nearly 15 years, Rita Nennig and Jean Duginski have volunteered side-by-side. Areas of snow will develop by mid morning Tuesday. Events leading up to Christmas. Dr. Rai gives us an update on the COVID-19 situation.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

We will be even colder tonight, the clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s. Wednesday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday night will be another cold night with lows in the 30s. By Thursday, we expect more humidity to return to the area. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We are going to see warm up into the 70s by the Christmas weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

A bit warmer today, overnight rain moves in

Increasing clouds expected as we head into the afternoon. Highs will be warmer and more seasonable this afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid 40s. This evening stays overcast then around midnight some rain begins to move in. Spots farthest inland may start as some mixing or freezing rain so watch for slick spots, but overall this will be a rain event.
ENVIRONMENT
wwnytv.com

Some snow on Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the region tomorrow, producing some snow. Expect lows tonight in the 20′s. Wednesday will be cloudy with snow showers likely. A few inches may accumulate on the Tug Hill. Highs will be in the low 30′s. Thursday will...
WATERTOWN, NY
ncwlife.com

Weather 12-21-21

Today will be a brief break in precipitation before the beginning of an unsettled, wintry weather pattern with no end in sight. Northcentral Washington weather today will be mostly cloudy and cool with a 60% chance of a rain/snow mix tonight and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Valley Rain, Mountain Snow and Moderate Breezes

The first in a series of winter storms is moving over northern California on this first day of winter. Valley rain and mountain snow will fall tonight, with many more chances of winter weather through Christmas weekend and beyond. Winter Weather Advisories continue for all of our mountains through Wednesday, with Winter Storm Warnings going into effect after that. Tonight we can expect valley rain with high elevation snow, with snow levels rising from around 3500' to 6000' by Wednesday. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s and lower 40s in the foothills and valley. Wednesday will be breezy with valley rain and mountain snow. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to near 50 in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking some snow

For nearly 15 years, Rita Nennig and Jean Duginski have volunteered side-by-side. The “Alberta Clipper” that we talked about yesterday is on track to bring a swath of snow across northern Wisconsin. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dr. Rai gives us an update on the COVID-19 situation. Updated: 6...
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Considerable clouds

YUMA, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - High pressure over the region will lead to slightly above normal temperatures through the middle part of the week, but with considerable cloudiness each day. A slow moving Pacific weather system off the West Coast will continue to feed moisture and clouds into the region through the holiday weekend, while also providing possible chances for rain by Thursday.
YUMA, AZ
Fox 19

First day of winter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is officially the first day of winter but don’t expect a white Christmas. We remain dry but cooler Wednesday. Thermometers will struggle to reach the upper 30s by 4 p.m. Lows both Tuesday and Wednesday nights will fall into the 20s. Then, temperatures will turn...
CINCINNATI, OH

