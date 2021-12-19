Your First Alert Forecast

It has been a cold, cloudy & damp day. We are going to keep the chance for scattered showers in the forecast through the evening and overnight hours, but the rain chances will diminish early Tuesday. Lows will stay in the 40s. The Winter Solstice will be at 9:59 AM Tuesday morning, and it will feel like winter. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with slow afternoon clearing, and highs will be in the low 60s. Tuesday evening, we expect clearing skies which will lead to a cold night with lows dropping into the mid and upper 30s by Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Wednesday.
Comments / 0