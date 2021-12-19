House Fire In Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy Section Leaves 9-Year-Old Child Critically Injured, Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy section caught fire on Sunday morning and left a child critically injured. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the child is only 9-years-old.

Witnesses at the fire say as the house was burning people ran back inside to save what they could.

Fire officials are wrapping up on the scene, and there is one police car guarding the home until it’s boarded up. A fire marshall is also still on-site.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News they received reports of a fire just before 1:30 a.m. at Horrter Street. The 9-year-old was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition

CBS3 has been told that a couple of families were also displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.