House Fire In Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy Section Leaves 9-Year-Old Child Critically Injured, Officials Say

By Wakisha Bailey
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy section caught fire on Sunday morning and left a child critically injured. Officials tell Eyewitness News that the child is only 9-years-old.

Witnesses at the fire say as the house was burning people ran back inside to save what they could.

Fire officials are wrapping up on the scene, and there is one police car guarding the home until it’s boarded up. A fire marshall is also still on-site.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News they received reports of a fire just before 1:30 a.m. at Horrter Street. The 9-year-old was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he remains in critical condition

CBS3 has been told that a couple of families were also displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CBS Philly

Security Guard In Custody After Shooting Man In Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police say a security guard is in custody following a shooting in Cobbs Creek on Monday. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5700 block of Delancey Street. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot four times in the chest. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition.  There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting, but a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Carjacking In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Philadelphia police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a 43-year-old man and stole his car. The carjacking happened in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night along Greenway Avenue. The victim told officers he was shot in the leg during a carjacking. He also said the suspect then drove off with his SUV. Eyewitness News has been told that the victim is in stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bodycam Footage Shows Tullytown Borough Police Officer Saving Newborn Baby’s Life

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Tullytown borough police officer is being credited with saving a newborn baby’s life just a day before Thanksgiving. Bodycam footage shows Tullytown Police Officer Nate Aldsworth performing CPR on baby Zachary last month. It was a day that started like most others for Aldsworth until it wasn’t. “I had just cleared a traffic accident,” Aldsworth said. “I was walking back to my car, and I got dispatched for, dispatch said a 4- to-5-day-old baby that wasn’t breathing, possible obstruction.” Upon his arrival at the home, he sprung into immediate action. “When I ran into the house, I saw the...
TULLYTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Shawn Williams Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Ridley Township Smoke Shop Employee Sameer Abdullah: Police

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a smoke shop employee last week in Ridley Township, Delaware County. On Tuesday, the Ridley Township Police Department announced they arrested 39-year-old Shawn Williams of Chester in the homicide of Sameer Abdullah. Police say Williams eventually confessed to Abdullah’s murder when he was interviewed about the case. Authorities were led to Williams as the suspect by a result of public leads, two search warrants, and evidence that linked him to the crime. Last week, Abdullah was shot multiple times and killed with a revolver in his upper body at close range at the Empire Smoke and Phone Store on Chester Pike. According to the police, the motive for the shooting is not known at this time. Police also say the incident was not a robbery. Williams will be arraigned on homicide charges Tuesday. Loved ones gathered last week to hold a vigil for Abdullah.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Philadelphia Police Department Close To Announcing New Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Amid Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that the Philadelphia Police Department is making changes as the city battles a surge in gun violence. You know the headlines well — two people shot in that section of the city, three people hit in another city, usually followed by no weapon recovered and no arrest. Now, Philadelphia police are getting serious, creating a unit devoted to trying to dissolve non-fatal shootings. With the number of people shot in Philadelphia approaching 2,200 for the year, Eyewitness News has learned police officials are close to announcing the launch of a new non-fatal shooting unit. Sources confirm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: South Jersey Nurse Entrusted To Care For Special Needs Toddler Caught On Camera Abusing Boy

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Only on CBS3, a mother’s advice to install cameras inside your homes. This comes after she came home to find her special needs toddler with a bloody nose and bruises. She checked her camera, and what she witnessed a home nurse doing left her horrified. The little boy is recovering from his injuries physically, but his mom says he is traumatized by what happened. The video you’re about to see is hard to watch. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A nurse can be seen beating and punching a two-year-old special needs boy from New Jersey. His mother’s warning to...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Hopes To Reduce Teen Violence By Opening 2 Curfew Centers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first of two curfew centers opened Monday night as part of Philadelphia’s effort to reduce teen violence in the city. The centers are at the Community of Compassion CDC on Cedar Avenue in West Philly and at Diversified Community Services on 20th Street in South Philly. They are open daily with activities from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Young people who violate curfew will be taken to these centers. They are also open to those looking for a safe space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
