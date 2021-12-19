AG Schmitt should stop treating our schools like a punching bag

With each passing day, Attorney General Eric Stephen Schmitt shows the residents of the Show-Me State who he really is: an ambitious politician who is willing to abuse the power of his office and compromise the health and safety of children to advance his own political goals.

On Tuesday, December 7, AG Schmitt continued his assault on Missouri public schools by issuing a letter calling for all districts in the state to end “all mask mandates, quarantine orders, and other public health orders” — policies, it should be noted, that were all crafted to combat the pandemic very much still impacting our community. AG Schmitt is drawing on the Cole County Circuit Court’s decision last month, which ruled that COVID-19 mask mandates are null and void, to force Springfield Public Schools (SPS) to rescind their public health measures.

While it may appear that the court has spoken and that AG Schmitt is backed by said ruling to call for the end of masking mandates in public schools, a deeper analysis of the ruling reveals that Schmitt is on shaky legal ground at best.

First, the ruling is not final and will not be finalized until December 23. Second, there is no legal consensus on whether the decision by the Cole County Circuit Court applies to public schools. What we have here is but another example of AG Schmitt using our public schools as a punching bag to help set himself apart from the crowded field of GOP politicians vying to replace outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat.

What makes AG Schmitt’s political stunt so egregious is that it puts our children and our broader community at risk. The omicron variant has been flagged as a significant public health threat, and there is still much we do not know about this new strain of COVID. The last thing we should do is rescind sound public health practices like mandated masking before a) having a better sense of omicron and b) giving our children an opportunity to be vaccinated. Instead, SPS should stick with their plan on enforcing their masking policy until January to ensure that the youngest of their pupils have the opportunity to receive full COVID immunization.

COVID fatigue is very real. I know that I speak for the leadership of SPS when I say that there is a strong desire to end the mask mandate when it is safe to do so. However, any decision to end said mandate must be driven by what is best for the health and safety of our students, not what is politically expedient for AG Schmitt.

I stand with Dr. Grenita Lathan and the leadership of SPS. I stand with our Board of Education, our elected body that provided the authority to Dr. Lathan to keep our children safe. And I will always speak out against any attempts to undermine our public schools and their ability to care for our most precious resource.

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, Ph.D., is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Missouri State University. His research, teaching and writing centers on diversity, equity and inclusion; racial/ethnic disparities in health and aging; and public policy.