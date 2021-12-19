ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Southern Boulevard Bridge, westbound lanes of Lake Worth bridge now open

By Daily News Staff
The Palm Beach Post
 2 days ago
Update: The Southern Boulevard Bridge has been fixed and traffic is flowing in both directions, according to an 8:59 a.m. alert from the Town of Palm Beach.

Also, the Lake Worth Bridge is now open for westbound traffic, the town said in a 9:04 a.m. release.

Original story:

Motorists will face challenges at two area bridges this morning.

The Southern Boulevard Bridge is closed because of a malfunction and westbound lanes over the Lake Worth bridge have been closed because of flooding.

A 7:50 a.m. alert from the Town of Palm Beach said maintenance is on the scene at the Southern Boulevard Bridge, and officers are in the area to redirect traffic. Motorists are being urged to seek an alternate route.

A 7:55 a.m. alert from Palm Beach said the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office had closed westbound traffic over the Lake Worth bridge due to heavy flooding.

Motorists are being urged to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.

The Southern Boulevard Bridge was closed for about two hours Saturday afternoon for repairs by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The town posted Saturday at 1 p.m. that the bridge was closed to all vehicles, pedestrians and marine traffic. Originally, the town gave no end time for the closure. But the bridge reopened around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach Police Department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the need for repairs.

