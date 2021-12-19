ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Big Fat Christmas Quiz at The Old Crown

skiddle.com
 2 days ago

Santa Claus is kindly taking the time to stop off in Digbeth for a Big Fat Christmas Quiz at The Old Crown. Santa Claus...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Elf on the Shelf Ideas: 20 of the Funniest Creations to Use This Christmas

The Elf on the Shelf is back this Christmas, and parents are going to need more help than ever keeping his tricks fresh and interesting. The little toy elf is a recent phenomenon rapidly becoming a tradition for many families, originating with a children's book written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell in 2005. Here are some new ways to keep your Elf on the Shelf antics unpredictable.
LIFESTYLE
InspireMore

15 Classic Christmas Movies The Whole Family Will Love

As much as we love giving and getting gifts on Christmas, the most special holiday memories often have nothing to do with the presents. Instead, they come from fun holiday traditions like time spent with family decorating the tree, baking cookies, and watching Christmas movies! There are so many amazing options out there, so to help make choosing the perfect family-friendly holiday film a bit easier, we’ve created a list of some of our all-time favorites.
MOVIES
bookriot.com

QUIZ: Which Fictional Christmas Character Are You?

It’s time to bust out the wassail and spread some cheer. That’s right, Christmas time is almost here! It would be hard to pinpoint any one single favorite part of the holidays for me, but stories are certainly a part of the Christmas tradition I grew up with and continue to play a role in how I celebrate today. It was a Christmas Eve tradition in my family to read some version of the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, which to this day will always be “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in my head. And I loved reading The Polar Express long before it was a movie.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Is Coming#Christmas Traditions#Movies
fame10.com

Christmas Movie Quiz: Can You Finish These Iconic ‘Elf’ Quotes

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is BLANK loud for all to hear! If you’re a holiday movie fan, it’s likely you recognize this quote from the iconic holiday movie, Elf. It’s a beloved holiday film that quickly became a classic and is one that many rewatch year after year. The film tells the story of Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, as he discovers that he’s actually human and sets off on an adventure to New York City to search for his long-lost father.
MOVIES
skiddle.com

The AC-30s Christmas Show

Absolutely fantastic night, The Ac30's Ska and Rocksteady Band were fantastic. we will be definitely going to see them again.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Jungle Style: Christmas in the Jungle - FREE B4 11.30pm

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 1:00am) We've put together the best of Bloc2Bloc's residents for a full send of Jungle Music. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Who doesn't love a bit of Jungle Style Drum n Bass, especially...
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Dead Comics Society Christmas Social

This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Search for 'Dead Comics Society Christmas Social' ». Be the first to leave your review of this event ». Dead Comics Society Christmas Social on Sunday 19th December 2021. Its the Dead Comics...
ENTERTAINMENT
countryliving.com

70 Funny Christmas Jokes to Entertain the Family This Year

It's the most wonderful time of the year! With all of the hustle and bustle of buying Christmas presents and then wrapping them, planning the perfect Christmas dinner menu, checking out all of the latest Elf on the Shelf ideas, and baking plenty of cookies for Santa, this time of year can get stressful. It's important to take time to reflect on the season, realize what's really important, and allow yourself to laugh! Let's face it: The past two years have been a lot, and now more than ever we need to find time to relax, whether it's kicking back on the couch to watch the latest Hallmark Christmas movie or simply taking a few minutes to laugh!
RELATIONSHIPS
skiddle.com

A Christmas Thingy

Event has been postponed. New date to be announced in due course. Info: We're having to postpone because no one wants to be isolating over Xmas. New date will be announ. Skiddle have asked the event organiser for a rescheduled date by 12th Jan 2022.
CELEBRATIONS
SheKnows

Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Your Christmas Eve Grand Finale

Elf on the Shelf may be Santa’s little spy that became a holiday tradition much to the chagrin of parents around the world — but it appears he’s here to stay. Opinions about Elfy are pretty polarizing; you either love it and think it’s festive and fun, or you hate it and think it’s creepy. Either way, Elf on the Shelf is only gaining popularity, so it looks like it’s sticking around — until Christmas Eve, that is. On Christmas Eve, of course, said elf has fulfilled his duty of filling in Santa on who’s naughty and who’s nice. So...
LIFESTYLE
The Tab

Quiz: Which Number 10 Christmas quiz team name are you?

It has recently been reported that last year, when London was in Tier 2 restrictions, there was a Tory Christmas quiz at Number 10 Downing Street. Sources have told The Mirror that, whilst regulations banned any social mixing between households, Number 10 staff were drinking alcohol and socialising for hours after the quiz finished. But what is possibly worse than these revelations are the team names the quiz attendees apparently chose to use – which have been called “an absolute banter vacuum” on Twitter.
U.K.
Inside the Magic

Disney Christmas Film Takes Heavy Backlash For “Fat-Shaming”

If you are a fan of the holidays, Disney+ is likely your best friend during this time of year! With so many Disney films available that tie into Christmas, there has never been a better time to check out the streaming service. Disney+ has also been no stranger to the backlash. The Walt Disney Company has had to navigate how to still show some of their films that may have outdated or incorrect ideals, which are notably unacceptable in today’s society.
MOVIES
skiddle.com

Christmas Cupcake Decorating Workshop – Adults

Get creative this Christmas and learn to decorate cupcakes like a pro!. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. @HannahMakesCakes will guide your through the workshop providing all materials required to send you home with 6 cupcakes worthy of a Paul Hollywood handshake!
FOOD & DRINKS
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Christmas With a Crown Filmed? Lifetime Cast Details

Lifetime’s ‘Christmas With a Crown’ is a romantic drama movie directed by Dylan Pearce. The film follows Cassie, a young woman concerned about the fading away of the traditional Christmas festivities in her hometown. When she returns to revive it, Cassie crosses paths with Nicolas, a volunteer who is just as enthusiastic about the event as she is. The duo soon begins to come closer to one another, but Cassie is clueless that Nicolas is a real prince in disguise who wants to experience the true spirit of the festival season himself.
MOVIES
skiddle.com

Ya Nan's Big Xmas Quiz

6:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) SHE'S BACK! Ya Nan returns with her LEGENDARY Xmas Quiz this December and we couldn't be more ready! 🎄👵. 👵🎄 IYA QUEEN! 🎄👵 Long time no see! Ya Nan's back this Xmas, so no doubt she's already wearing her Christmas puddin' slippers, baileys in hand, and there's a bag of choccy coins under her plastic tree with your name on it!
ENTERTAINMENT
country1037fm.com

Quiz: What Classic Christmas Movie Are You? Brought To You By Culver’s

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than binge-watching your favorite Christmas classics? From old-time films to animations, romance and comedy — this is snow joke! Choose your favorite holiday flicks for your chance to win delicious Culver’s prizes!. What you win:. two (2) coupons for...
MOVIES
skiddle.com

I Love Music Quiz - Xmas Special

6:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) I LOVE MUSIC QUIZ is getting a Christmas overhaul this December! The ultimate night for music lovers & quiz fanatics alike!. Customer reviews of I Love Music Quiz - Xmas Special. Average rating:. 100%. Music. Venue. Prices. Atmosphere. Login to leave a review. Login.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy