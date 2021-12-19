ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superintendent Spotlight: Make the season about service and sensitivity to others

By Bradley D. Bergstrom
 2 days ago
One thing is for sure, it is a very busy time of the year. Fall is coming to a close and our Minnesota winter is knocking at the door. For school districts throughout the area, winter break is less than a week away. Each year students, staff, families and community members look forward to winter break. For some, winter break means time to rest and rejuvenate, for others it’s time to enjoy the outdoors; skiing, skating or playing boot hockey; and for many it means time to connect with friends and family. In addition to time away from school, there are many cultural and traditional celebrations that take place this time of year that carry sentimental connections and remind us of what is really important in our lives.

What is important, valued and feasible differs amongst individuals and from family to family. For many, family gatherings, outings and gift-giving are vitally important and valued traditions. For others, enjoying the season may not be feasible as the absence of routine may provoke feelings of stress, anxiety or insecurity, and the anticipation of the holidays may elicit sadness or loneliness. At this time of year many people are looking forward to the new year and new beginnings, while others are looking back at better times with now-absent family or friends.

Right now, this winter break and this holiday season, let's celebrate and enjoy, but let’s also commit to making a difference in the lives of others who may reside outside our circle and who may need support, care and understanding. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the hustle and bustle of the season and overlook what is happening beyond our circle. Slow down and take time to notice those around us, understand and validate their thoughts and feelings and support them where they are not where we think they should be. There’s no doubt it’s hard to determine how to begin and stepping out of your comfort zone is uncomfortable, but it is certain that the outcome will amaze you.

The question...How can we show we care and that we want to help and provide support? The answer...Take time to be mindful, thoughtful, helpful, and grateful to those we know and love and even to those we don’t. Valuable lessons can be learned by offering support to others and giving of ourselves.

Mindful: Be mindful that the wonder of the holiday season and the absence of routine is not joyous for everyone. Be mindful that for some families there may be an empty chair at their family gathering this year. Be mindful that if you see someone who is struggling--do something, offer a smile, a compliment, a kind word or engage in a conversation, take time to tell them why they are important and valued.

Thoughtful: Be thoughtful in the way you treat people you know and those you encounter; say thank you, have a good day, I appreciate you — take a moment to just be kind. Be thoughtful that there are people who serve you/provide services for you-like those who work in hospitality, retail, law enforcement, and health care-that are unable to enjoy time away from work this holiday season. Make a point, at every opportunity, to sincerely thank them for their service. Be thoughtful that some families are struggling financially and time off increases their burden. Be thoughtful that many children face food insecurities and time off school equates to missed meals and hunger.

Helpful: Be helpful, from small gestures to large donations, random acts of kindness provide goods, services, and fellowship to those in need while enhancing a sense of community, generosity, and compassion for all involved. Hold the door for a wary shopper, carry groceries for a harried parent, shovel the sidewalk/driveway for a neighbor, spend an hour talking with and listening to an elderly neighbor, friend or relative, donate clothing, food, toys and time for those who need a boost.

Grateful: Be grateful for the things you can count on; the people you love and support and those who love and support you, the ability to give of yourself physically, mentally, and/or financially to support and care for others in need, the lessons you’ve learned from others, and the people who work diligently to make a difference. Be grateful for what you have and that you can give of yourself to others.

This holiday season, offer the gift of service to others, be mindful, thoughtful, helpful and grateful.

Take care and stay well!

— Bradley D. Bergstrom is superintendent of Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools. The Superintendent Spotlight runs on the third Sunday of the month.

