Public Safety

American Cities With the Highest Larceny-Theft Rate

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A3gj4_0dQzu51t00 Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI -- known as Part I offenses -- larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor-vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the most recent available estimates from the FBI, larceny-thefts result in an estimated $5.9 billion in losses to victims annually.

Though larceny-theft is relatively widespread in the United States, in some parts of the country, Americans are at especially high risk of being the victim of theft.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro areas with the highest larceny-theft rates. Metropolitan areas are ranked by the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people.

In every metro area on this list, larceny theft rates are far higher than -- and in some cases more than double -- the national rate of 1,398 incidents per 100,000 people. The largest share of metro areas on this list are in the South, including six in Louisiana and another six in Texas.

Larceny is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime rate. Due in large part to higher than average larceny rates, in every metro area on this list, the overall property crime rate exceeds the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the most property crimes in every state.

Click here to see the metros with the most larceny - thefts
Click here to read our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZgAy_0dQzu51t00

50. Tulsa, OK
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 1,908.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 19,185 -- 36th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,109.7 -- 24th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 31,267 -- 31st most of 276 metros
> Population: 998,655

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFEDt_0dQzu51t00

49. Cleveland, TN
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 1,922.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,422 -- 93rd fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,696.8 -- 51st most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,398 -- 95th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 126,801

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HB58i_0dQzu51t00

48. San Angelo, TX
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 1,928.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,365 -- 89th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,658.1 -- 54th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,259 -- 90th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 121,376

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J4cbH_0dQzu51t00

47. Odessa, TX
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 1,931.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 3,270 -- 128th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,956.8 -- 33rd most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 5,005 -- 138th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 166,223

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9Bq6_0dQzu51t00

46. Rapid City, SD
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 1,948.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,804 -- 110th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,971.1 -- 32nd most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 4,275 -- 120th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 142,191

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMLgO_0dQzu51t00

45. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 1,965.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 92,931 -- 4th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,008.2 -- 30th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 142,267 -- 3rd most of 276 metros
> Population: 4,731,803

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdagp_0dQzu51t00

44. Pine Bluff, AR
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 1,976.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 1,710 -- 60th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,048.3 -- 28th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,638 -- 66th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 89,437

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c56Ph_0dQzu51t00

43. Panama City, FL
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 1,982.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 3,467 -- 134th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,645.6 -- 56th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 4,626 -- 127th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 174,705

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329T8b_0dQzu51t00

42. Sumter, SC
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,011.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,824 -- 111th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,743.6 -- 49th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,852 -- 110th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 140,466

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eminw_0dQzu51t00

41. Amarillo, TX
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,015.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 5,354 -- 102nd most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,042.5 -- 29th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 8,083 -- 96th most of 276 metros
> Population: 269,447

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWQzi_0dQzu51t00

40. Albany, GA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,026.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,953 -- 120th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,937.9 -- 35th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 4,281 -- 121st fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 147,384

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KIVeq_0dQzu51t00

39. Cheyenne, WY
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,031.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,045 -- 75th fewest of 281 metros (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,599.8 -- 59th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,617 -- 63rd fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 99,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rAdMd_0dQzu51t00

38. Springfield, OH
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,037.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,719 -- 107th fewest of 281 metros (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,901.3 -- 38th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,872 -- 112th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 134,083

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25W7FS_0dQzu51t00

37. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,049.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 53,095 -- 9th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,808.9 -- 45th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 72,783 -- 9th most of 276 metros
> Population: 2,550,960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yg0ci_0dQzu51t00

36. Boulder, CO
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,051.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 6,723 -- 84th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,760.1 -- 46th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 9,046 -- 85th most of 276 metros
> Population: 326,196

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jI2aU_0dQzu51t00

35. Hot Springs, AR
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,056.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,052 -- 77th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,583.5 -- 12th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,575 -- 102nd fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 99,386

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20M3oa_0dQzu51t00

34. Missoula, MT
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,058.7
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,492 -- 98th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,544.5 -- 64th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,080 -- 80th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 119,600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QImLn_0dQzu51t00

33. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,061.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 26,290 -- 27th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,754.6 -- 47th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 35,121 -- 26th most of 276 metros
> Population: 1,270,530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCUnK_0dQzu51t00

32. Salem, OR
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,064.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 9,015 -- 68th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,853.6 -- 40th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 12,462 -- 67th most of 276 metros
> Population: 433,903

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmxPg_0dQzu51t00

31. Bismarck, ND
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,064.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,677 -- 104th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,847.1 -- 41st most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,692 -- 106th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 129,115

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWkdD_0dQzu51t00

30. Fort Smith, AR-OK
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,074.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 5,199 -- 104th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,882.6 -- 39th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 7,224 -- 105th most of 276 metros
> Population: 249,152

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1BAL_0dQzu51t00

29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,083.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 83,956 -- 5th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,156.9 -- 23rd most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 127,233 -- 5th most of 276 metros
> Population: 3,979,845

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0ppM_0dQzu51t00

28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,124.7
> Total larceny-thefts: 63,699 -- 7th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,302.7 -- 19th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 99,017 -- 7th most of 276 metros
> Population: 2,967,239

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYy4F_0dQzu51t00

27. Corpus Christi, TX
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,139.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 9,208 -- 66th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,943.6 -- 34th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 12,668 -- 66th most of 276 metros
> Population: 429,024

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1GaH_0dQzu51t00

26. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,175.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,975 -- 121st fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,501.6 -- 67th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,421 -- 97th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 136,616

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEMud_0dQzu51t00

25. Grand Junction, CO
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,180.7
> Total larceny-thefts: 3,361 -- 131st fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,980.7 -- 31st most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 4,594 -- 125th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 154,210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EN5V2_0dQzu51t00

24. Chattanooga, TN-GA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,181.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 12,414 -- 52nd most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,070.2 -- 27th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 17,474 -- 50th most of 276 metros
> Population: 566,153

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaScc_0dQzu51t00

23. Tucson, AZ
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,265.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 24,023 -- 29th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,824.8 -- 44th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 29,948 -- 33rd most of 276 metros
> Population: 1,047,279

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12S19x_0dQzu51t00

22. Medford, OR
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,279.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 5,058 -- 110th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 2,834.4 -- 42nd most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 6,289 -- 121st most of 276 metros
> Population: 220,944

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJdPg_0dQzu51t00

21. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,291.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 17,116 -- 37th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,178.5 -- 22nd most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 23,746 -- 39th most of 276 metros
> Population: 744,483

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BwijE_0dQzu51t00

20. Albuquerque, NM
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,303.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 21,278 -- 31st most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,654.1 -- 9th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 33,754 -- 30th most of 276 metros
> Population: 914,480

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1fPK_0dQzu51t00

19. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,311.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 6,144 -- 90th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,306.6 -- 18th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 8,789 -- 90th most of 276 metros
> Population: 265,066

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jvy7n_0dQzu51t00

18. Columbia, SC
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,378.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 20,161 -- 34th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,272.0 -- 21st most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 27,730 -- 35th most of 276 metros
> Population: 839,039

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVBY8_0dQzu51t00

17. Lake Charles, LA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,404.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 5,070 -- 109th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,813.6 -- 5th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 8,041 -- 97th most of 276 metros
> Population: 209,035

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ywkea_0dQzu51t00

16. Springfield, MO
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,412.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 11,433 -- 57th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,301.7 -- 20th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 15,647 -- 56th most of 276 metros
> Population: 467,516

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgeSj_0dQzu51t00

15. Baton Rouge, LA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,413.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 20,637 -- 33rd most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,091.0 -- 26th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 26,433 -- 36th most of 276 metros
> Population: 854,884

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgxbB_0dQzu51t00

14. St. Joseph, MO-KS
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,451.8
> Total larceny-thefts: 3,063 -- 124th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,541.3 -- 13th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 4,424 -- 124th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 125,411

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20eZbc_0dQzu51t00

13. Billings, MT
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,456.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 4,512 -- 122nd most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,471.9 -- 16th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 6,378 -- 118th most of 276 metros
> Population: 181,667

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aw1tm_0dQzu51t00

12. Lubbock, TX
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,487.1
> Total larceny-thefts: 8,075 -- 75th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,682.4 -- 7th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 11,956 -- 72nd most of 276 metros
> Population: 321,982

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RULb5_0dQzu51t00

11. Anchorage, AK
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,523.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 7,703 -- 79th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,404.7 -- 17th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 10,393 -- 79th most of 276 metros
> Population: 396,317

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKTcg_0dQzu51t00

10. Florence, SC
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,524.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 5,177 -- 105th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,600.8 -- 10th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 7,384 -- 102nd most of 276 metros
> Population: 204,911

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBlRP_0dQzu51t00

9. Monroe, LA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,536.2
> Total larceny-thefts: 5,049 -- 111th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,654.3 -- 8th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 7,275 -- 103rd most of 276 metros
> Population: 200,261

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNtv4_0dQzu51t00

8. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,594.6
> Total larceny-thefts: 14,863 -- 44th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,478.6 -- 15th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 19,927 -- 47th most of 276 metros
> Population: 568,521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMEim_0dQzu51t00

7. Joplin, MO
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,646.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 4,761 -- 116th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,531.9 -- 14th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 6,354 -- 119th most of 276 metros
> Population: 179,564

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGlan_0dQzu51t00

6. Alexandria, LA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,647.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 4,004 -- 133rd most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,018.7 -- 2nd most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 6,079 -- 123rd most of 276 metros
> Population: 152,037

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1688ot_0dQzu51t00

5. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,681.3
> Total larceny-thefts: 10,533 -- 59th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,588.1 -- 11th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 14,095 -- 60th most of 276 metros
> Population: 394,706

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYwsZ_0dQzu51t00

4. Memphis, TN-MS-AR
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,693.4
> Total larceny-thefts: 36,321 -- 15th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,718.5 -- 6th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 50,144 -- 13th most of 276 metros
> Population: 1,344,910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aX3AA_0dQzu51t00

3. Salt Lake City, UT
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,842.9
> Total larceny-thefts: 35,429 -- 16th most of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,816.8 -- 4th most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 47,566 -- 18th most of 276 metros
> Population: 1,232,696

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLvLR_0dQzu51t00

2. Fairbanks, AK
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 2,961.5
> Total larceny-thefts: 975 -- 12th fewest of 281 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 4,152.2 -- the most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,367 -- 16th fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 96,849

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27slC0_0dQzu51t00

1. Great Falls, MT
> 2020 larceny-thefts per 100K people: 3,335.0
> Total larceny-thefts: 2,719 -- 107th fewest of 281 metros (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 3,999.8 -- 3rd most of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,261 -- 91st fewest of 276 metros
> Population: 81,366

Methodology

To determine the metro area with the highest larceny-theft rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed larceny-theft figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though metro areas in these states were not excluded from analysis. Metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.

