We went inside Emirates SkyCargo's massive Dubai facility and saw how air cargo is keeping the global supply chain running amid the shipping crisis

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Emirates SkyCargo is one of many cargo airlines benefitting from the boom in air freight amid the shipping crisis.

Thousands of boxes and containers pass through SkyCargo's Dubai facility daily, with a variety of goods ranging from household items to the COVID-19 vaccine.

A fleet of 10 dedicated SkyCargo freighters and Emirates' passenger planes transport the packages around the globe.

Touring the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Air freight is by far the fastest method of moving packages and goods long distances between continents. But the speed and efficiency of moving goods by air also come with a high cost that many shippers have not been willing to pay, until now. A crisis raging in the ocean shipping industry is only bolstering the case for air freight, forcing companies to loosen their purse strings when it comes to getting their goods to market.

We chartered a boat with a logistics expert to look at port congestion up close and saw how American greed is leading to shortages and empty shelves

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

An item that might take an ocean liner a week to transport across the globe might only take a cargo plane the better part of a day to move the same distance. And with port congestion plaguing US ports from California to Georgia, some goods might find themselves on a ship for the better part of a month, if not longer.

The US' biggest export this year was air, thanks to over 12 million empty shipping containers reportedly leaving ports

A Boeing 747 cargo plane. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Converting a Boeing 767-300ER to a cargo plane. Israel Aerospace Industries

Delays in ocean shipping and an overall decrease in international passenger flights on which cargo is moved have driven up the prices to ship freight by air.Cargo and passengers airlines alike have been cashing out in a classic case of supply and demand, while also spending billions to purchase new planes and convert former passenger jets into freighters.

Desperate for more planes, cargo airlines are buying up aging passenger jets. Here's how they're converted to fly Amazon packages instead of people.

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flying on an Emirates A380 from New York to Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We went behind the scenes with Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Middle Eastern mega carrier Emirates, at its Dubai cargo hub to see how thousands of packages are transported every day from the furthest reaches of the globe to the doorstep of consumers.Dubai International Airport is one of the many gateways to the Middle East, through which thousands of travelers will pass daily en route to hundreds of destinations across the globe.But opposite its glitzy passenger terminal is a lesser-seen but equally important terminal that moves thousands of boxes and containers every day, helping keep global supply chains running smoothly.Just as Emirates' passenger planes transport people to, from, and through Dubai, its SkyCargo division does the same. Away from passenger view, it's one of the least glamorous aspects of the aviation industry and one that not many expected to be in the public spotlight."It has taken a center stage simply because I think the world is awakening to the importance of the supply chain and logistics," Nabil Sultan, division senior vice president of Emirates SkyCargo," told Insider at the Dubai Airshow 2021 in November, where air cargo was a primary focus.

Cargo planes and air carriers won big at the Dubai Airshow thanks to the shipping crisis and pandemic

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Emirates' freighter aircraft help move goods from what's known as the "world's factory," or the regions of the world that make most of its products and goods including China, Vietnam, and India, Sultan said.Those regions require more air cargo capacity than Emirates' passenger aircraft could provide, spurring the need for a standalone cargo division for its aircraft. Once in Dubai, goods are either delivered to customers in the region or transferred onto other aircraft bound for places like Africa, Europe, the Americas, or other Middle Eastern and Asian countries. Every one of Emirates' aircraft, split between the passenger and cargo divisions, can carry freight.Emirates SkyCargo has 10 dedicated aircraft in its fleet comprised solely of the Boeing 777-200 Freighter. And during the pandemic, unneeded aircraft from the passenger side have acted as makeshift freighters, with packages placed on top of seats in addition to the cargo hold.

Big airlines are flying 'ghost planes' stuffed with packages now that the demand for passenger flights has cratered

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

More aircraft are on the way as Emirates just purchased two new Boeing 777F planes and is having four of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft converted to freighters by Israel Aerospace Industries in a billion-dollar combined deal.

Emirates will soon fly the world's largest twin-engine cargo plane in a landmark deal with an Israeli company

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

One Boeing 777-200F aircraft had just arrived from Hong Kong during our visit. Cargo unloaders descended first on the rear of the aircraft, with one focusing on the upper deck and another on the belly hold.The 777-200F has a rear cargo door through which all upper deck cargo is loaded and unloaded. It takes around 30 seconds for the cargo to be taken off the plane and lowered to ground level, where it's put on a dolly for transport.Once the rear section is unloaded, the team of around 10 ground handlers unloads the forward section. Unloading both sections at once presents a weight and balance issue that could cause the aircraft to become either nose or tail-heavy, which can possibly result in damage.Each pallet can hold a maximum of 5,000 kilograms of freight if it's being stored in the lower deck of an aircraft. But on the upper deck, pallets can hold a maximum of 6,800 kilograms of freight and can be stacked as high as three meters as the upper deck is larger than the lower hold.Onboard the aircraft, power-driven units allow ground handling staff to quickly move pallets around the aircraft. Workers don't have to physically push pallets and can let the machines do all the heavy lifting.Packages aren't the only items that Emirates will carry on its plane. Luxury cars and prized racehorses are also frequent SkyCargo passengers."Flown as booked" is a key performance metric for packages and helps identify weaknesses or issues in the system. If a package doesn't make it onto the flight on which it was scheduled, staff will work to identify why and resolve any issues that might have prevented it from being loaded onto its scheduled flight.Passengers will always take priority on passenger flights, even if it means leaving some cargo behind to take the next flight."Passengers [are] number one because they are driving the whole fleet of passenger aircraft," Bert Allard Jorritsma, manager of Emirates SkyCargo's special cargo service delivery, told Insider on the tour. "With freighters, we may have a little bit of leeway but we really work on on-time performance."Cargo is then taken from the plane to the cargo facility where it will be temporarily stored until its next flight or taken into Dubai for local delivery. Dubai Airports owns the facility but Emirates SkyCargo is the primary tenant.The first two floors are dedicated to breaking down and building up pallets that arrive and depart from the facility. A package might arrive on a pallet from Hong Kong, for example, and then get taken out of that pallet and restacked onto another pallet bound for the US.Each section of the facility services a different type of cargo. One section might be filled with boxes of general cargo while another is dedicated to pharmaceutical goods.Once pallets and containers arrive at the facility on "dolly trains," or multiple pallets driven by a ground handler, an automated system called the pallet container handling system, or PCHS, takes over and sends them throughout the facility.Just like how passengers have itineraries that link to a record locator number, packages have air waybills. Multiple air waybills can be stacked in a single container or pallet and air waybill numbers help staff to identify which packages go onto which flight.Around 80% of goods that arrive in Dubai aren't staying in Dubai and will be transferred to other aircraft. But just like the transit passengers in the commercial terminal, goods won't stay in Dubai long.Some goods won't even enter the facility and will be transferred to other aircraft directly on the airport's tarmac.Emirates consolidated its SkyCargo operation at Dubai International Airport during the pandemic to take advantage of the reduced traffic levels at the airport. In the past, SkyCargo operations were split between Dubai International and Al Maktoum International to the south of the city, with around 50 trucks making 350-400 trips bringing cargo between the two airportsTemperature is a critical factor for the cargo facility, especially as Dubai temperatures can frequently exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit.While general cargo doesn't require a specific temperature range, pharmaceutical goods often require lower temperatures. The coldest section of the facility has a temperature range of two degrees Celsius to eight degrees Celsius, or between around 35 degrees Fahrenheit to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, and that doesn't include the freezers that can get even cooler.A slightly warmer section, however, has a range of 15 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, or around 59 degrees Fahrenheit to around 77 degrees Fahrenheit.A dual-vendor power supply keeps the air conditioning running and makes these warehouses feel like Antarctica while the sweltering Dubai heat is just beyond its walls. Power outages are rare but in the event that one does occur, a backup diesel generator stands ready to take over to prevent spoilage.Refrigerated unit load devices provide a "closed door-to-door cool chain" for products that need to be kept at a specific temperature range. The containers are not opened in transit and are simply moved from aircraft to cold storage and back to aircraft.Temperatures on each container are checked and the batteries that power the refrigeration systems are charged. Once they arrive at their destinations and are emptied, they can be used to store general cargo so that they're not wasting space on freighters when Emirates has to fly them back to their origins.Emirates was also among the first cargo carriers to fly the COVID-19 vaccine. Early challenges in transporting the vaccine largely centered around temperature and how to keep the vital drugs cold enough during the shipping process and manufacturers and recipients couldn't afford any going to waste.

Inside the COVID-19 vaccine airlift: How cargo carriers plan to distribute the world's soon-to-be most valuable drugs to market

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Touring the Emirates SkyCargo operation in Dubai. Thomas Pallini/Insider