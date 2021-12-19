ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN envoy 'deeply concerned' over Rohingya school closures

AFP
 2 days ago
UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews said the privately run schools played a critical role in educating Rohingya children /AFP

The decision by Bangladesh to close schools for Rohingya refugees risks leaving a generation of children "practically uneducated", a United Nations human rights envoy warned Sunday.

Authorities this week ordered the closure of "unauthorised" education centres in border camps hosting around 850,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority, who fled there from violent persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

The order came during a visit by UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews, who said the privately run schools played a critical role in educating Rohingya children.

"I am deeply concerned to have learned of a new policy, promulgated while I was here, that would close all private schools in the camps," he told reporters in the capital Dhaka.

"We cannot allow an entire generation of Rohingya to go practically uneducated," he added.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry has said the order will not impact around 3,000 learning centres for children in camps supported by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

It claimed the move had been made to halt the operations of schools "promoting radicalism and engaged in illegal activities".

Angered Rohingya activists in the camps have taken to social media to protest the decision in lieu of public protests, which have become difficult since security was boosted after the murder of a top camp leader in September.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch said about 30,000 children will lose their access to education if Bangladesh does not reverse the closures.

Andrews used his Dhaka press conference to urge Bangladesh to protect Rohingya livelihoods after the bulldozing last week of around 1,000 shops in the camps, which authorities said were built illegally.

He also called for freedom of movement for Rohingya resettled to remote and flood-prone Bhashan Char island, where Bangladesh has shifted nearly 20,000 refugees from the overcrowded border camps.

BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fallen Afghan Government's UN Envoy Leaves Post

UNITED NATIONS - The Afghan ambassador appointed by the country's overthrown government has left his post at the United Nations, the U.N. said. Ghulam Isaczai 'relinquished his position as of December 15,' according to a letter received Thursday, assistant U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq told AFP. With Afghanistan in economic crisis...
WORLD
The Independent

UN leader on solidarity visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, on a high-profile visit he said will focus on supporting the people of the crisis-stricken country.Guterres is expected to press for reforms from the country’s political leaders, who have been deeply divided over key issues leading to a paralysis of the government and parliament. The divisions have delayed key reforms needed to get negotiations with the International Monetary Fund off the ground.The political class is also divided over the domestic probe into the disastrous August 2020 Beirut Port explosion that killed over 216 people, injured thousands and compounded Lebanon’s...
UNITED NATIONS
Vice

Afghan Refugee Sets Self on Fire, Others Sew Lips Shut As Desperation Rises

As his clothes melted into his skin, Shah screamed and paced frantically before a quick thinking security guard grabbed a nearby fire extinguisher and sprayed him with it. In pictures seen by Vice World News, Shah is seen on a hospital bed with third degree burns on his neck and arms where the flames had licked him, after the self-immolation failed to kill him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Landslide in Myanmar mining area leaves dozens missing

A landslide at a remote jade mine in northern Myanmar s Kachin state killed one person and left at least 70 missing Wednesday and a search and rescue operation was underway, rescue officials said. Reports were scant from the area in Hpakant, which is the center of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry. It’s a region where sporadic fighting has broken out between the Myanmar army and ethnic guerrilla forces. Gayunar Rescue Team official Nyo Chaw, who was coordinating the effort, said more than 70 miners who were digging for jade were swept into a lake...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Myanmar army accused of torturing, killing 40 civilians in spree of mass murders

At least 40 extra-judicial killings were conducted by the Myanmar military in July this year, according to a report.The killings allegedly took place in central Myanmar’s Kani Township in four separate incidents in the span of less than a month, the BBC reported on Monday following an investigation with Myanmar Witness, a UK-based NGO. Eyewitnesses said the military rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. The men were allegedly tortured before they were killed and their mutilated bodies were buried in shallow graves.General Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar’s deputy minister for information and a military spokesperson, did...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
AFP

AFP

