MOLINE, Ill. — John Deere & Co. will expand its U.S. footprint with a new Chicago office next year. Deere announced its plans for the new office on Monday, Dec. 13 and said the expansion will add 150 information technology jobs over the next two years. The office will also hire a total of 300 positions to support the IT department and additional roles within the company.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO