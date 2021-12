The first thing that must be mentioned is that the game does not start after the loading screen, and once you are in the Rift. It starts in champion select and based on enemy bans you can infer what champions they are going to pick, with those bans usually being centered on hard engage champions, or champions like lulu. If you are later down the line of your team's pick, all the better.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO