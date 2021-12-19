ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer’s letter to Nick Saban

By J.D. Crowe
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an opinion cartoon. Here’s Urban Meyer’s verified toon letter to Ol’ Saint Nick. Will Saban bring Meyer into his baptistry and wash away his sins? Meyer has a lot...

www.al.com

On3.com

Nick Saban discusses plan for five-star quarterback Ty Simpson

Days after Bryce Young became the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy, head coach Nick Saban may have signed his heir in Ty Simpson. Simpson, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound quarterback from Martin, Tennessee attended Westview High School and signed his Alabama national letter of intent last week. Though Simpson ranks as a four-star in the On3 rankings, the 2022 quarterback comes in as a five-star recruit via the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He’s the third-ranked quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, and Saban said that Simpson — who recently said that he’d like to enroll at Alabama early — could stand to benefit from participating in the Crimson Tide’s bowl preparation.
MARTIN, TN
uticaphoenix.net

What Nick Saban said about Deion Sanders landing Travis Hunter,

Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world Wednesday when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Hunter was committed to Florida State, the alma mater of Sanders. Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has been in commercials with Sanders,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bryce Young shares first impressions of new Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the past three national recruiting classes now share a meeting room and practice field in Tuscaloosa. Heisman winner and 2020 top-ranked quarterback Bryce Young will lead Alabama into the College Football Playoff next week and has another season until he can jump to the NFL. But Young is now joined on the Tide by Ty Simpson, rated as the third-best quarterback in the 2022 class in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
ALABAMA STATE
State
Alabama State
tdalabamamag.com

First look at Ty Simpson in an Alabama uniform

During Alabama’s Monday practice following the early signing period, Crimson Tide fans got their first look at freshman quarterback Ty Simpson during practice. In the latest roll provided by the team, Simpson is seen going through warmups with the rest of the quarterbacks. The full practice video can be...
ALABAMA STATE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Nick Saban
FanSided

Alabama Football: Transfer Portal foreshadows Tide’s future

Recruiting is complicated, but it gives fans hints at what their team is prioritizing for the future. The same is true for the Transfer Portal, but there is a quicker timeline for these players. Alabama football has a better idea of how their play translates to the college game, and they have fewer years of eligibility. That is why so many of the Tide’s transfers contributed early.
ALABAMA STATE
#American Football#Alabama Media Group#Instagram Jdcrowepix
What Nick Saban said about prep for Cotton Bowl, curfews in Dallas

Alabama held another football practice Monday as it continues to prepare for its Dec. 31 appearance in the Cotton Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff. After a break for Christmas, the top-seeded Tide is scheduled to arrive in Dallas on Sunday and continue getting ready to fourth-seeded Cincinnati.
FOOTBALL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix finds new destination away from Alabama

Bo Nix is done with the state of Alabama for college football. He entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, signaling the end of his three years at Auburn. As a starting quarterback, Nix compiled 7,251 passing yards, 57 total touchdowns (18 rushing scores), and 16 interceptions. He led the Tigers to a 48-45 victory over Alabama in the 2019 Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Nix was 1-2 all-time versus the Tide in the rivalry matchup.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama cornerback Marcus Banks transfers to SEC West opponent

Marcus Banks will remain in the Southeastern Conference, but the former Alabama cornerback plays for an SEC West opponent. He announced via Twitter on Monday his commitment to Mississippi State University. Banks entered the NCAA transfer portal on Nov. 8 after 23 career games with the Crimson Tide. He recorded...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said before Alabama travels to Cotton Bowl

Alabama continued its preparation for No. 4 Cincinnati and the College Football Playoff on Monday, and head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters following an indoor practice. Below is everything he said in his final media availability before the Crimson Tide travels to Dallas. "For the most part, I'm really...
ALABAMA STATE
A few of the young Alabama WRs stepping up to fill John Metchie void

Accounting for nearly 30% of Alabama’s receptions, John Metchie’s season-ending knee injury is perhaps the biggest storyline entering the playoff. His 96 receptions were the third-most in program history for a single season and with Alabama facing a decorated Cincinnati secondary, that matchup could be the equalizer the Bearcats need against a heavily favored Crimson Tide.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

