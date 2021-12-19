ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island Man Killed After Crash Involving Overturned Jeep

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTL4V_0dQzsKOn00
Police are investigating a motor-vehicle crash that left a Long Island man dead. Photo Credit: Diego Parra via Pixabay

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a Long Island man dead.

The victim, Kevin Nash, age 65, of Shoreham, was driving a 2010 Jeep Patriot in Bellport westbound on Martha Avenue when he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the vehicle just east of Bellport Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Suffolk County Police said.

The Jeep veered off the road into a wooded area and overturned, according to police.

Nash was taken by South Country Ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

Comments / 3

Robert Sabo
2d ago

It's always Cheep Jeeps. Their first commercial was driveing through a plate glass window. Your not invinceable in a Jeep.. absolutely the opposite

Reply(1)
3
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

